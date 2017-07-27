Encore Energy, Inc. announced today that the Company and its horizontal Berea oil projects were featured in the Energy and Mining International Magazine Summer 2017 Edition. Check out the article on Encore's website at http://www.encore-energy.com/Energy%20&%20Mining%20International%20Encore%20Berea%20Oil%20Article.pdf

"Encore is dedicated to drilling multiple horizontal well locations and to utilize state-of-the-industry horizontal well technology for each well", said Joseph Hooper, Encore's Executive Vice President -Director.

Encore currently drilling the Encore Adkins Bud #H1 in Johnson County and has plans to drill four immediate horizontal Well locations, this year and next, in the area of Johnson and Lawrence counties. "The Company is already making plans for the next three (3) Horizontal Berea Well locations", said Steve Stengell, Encore's President CEO and Chairman.

Encore makes investment opportunities available to only SEC defined accredited investors who can afford the loss of their entire investment (SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c)). The Company shall take reasonable steps to verify the accredited status of each prospective investor. The information herein may contain forward looking statements and actual results may vary. Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. No assurances can be made as it relates to production, income, reserves, timelines or other estimates.

For more information and to see if you qualify as an SEC defined accredited investor, please contact Joseph Hooper at (270) 842-1242, ext. 224.

Assumptions, Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement: The information herein may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may vary. Words such as "estimate", "will," "intend," "continue," "target," "expect," "achieve," "strategy," "future," "may," "goal," or other comparable words or phrases or the negative of those words, and other words of similar meaning indicate forward-looking statements and important factors which could affect actual results. Forward-looking statements are made based upon Management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Encore Energy, Inc. Oil and gas investments involve a high degree of risk, uncertainty and are only suitable for qualified Accredited (SEC Definition) investors who are sophisticated in making business decisions and can bear the financial loss of their entire investment, while delivering a turnkey profit to the Company for proving the prospect development, lease acquisition, drilling, completion, engineering and ongoing production operations. The Company does not provide tax advice and investors should seek the advice of their tax professional. Any tax and/or other information herein is provided for illustration purposes only and may include estimates that are uncertain and subject to change. It is impossible to accurately forecast profitability, production, reserves, income, expenses and timelines for any project. No assurances can be made as it relates to reserves, production, income, profit, prices, timelines and/or other estimates. Actual production and results are beyond the control of management. In the event that commercial production is achieved, it may take many years for the investor to recoup his or her investment. The Company's lease acreage position under is subject to change and includes acreage under lease, Farmout agreement, verbal agreement, renewals, expired terms and any other prospective acreage in which the Company has communicated and/or negotiated with the landowner the leasing of oil and gas rights, now or in the future, and the lease / mineral owner has leased or communicated their intent to lease there mineral lease rights to the Company. It is important for qualified investors to acknowledge the fact that the US government provides them with tax savings (100% IDC tax deduction) to mitigate or at least off-set some of the financial risk associated with domestic oil and gas investments. This is not an offer to sell or buy a security. An offer shall only be made pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c) by a private placement offering memorandum. Encore’s management shall take reasonable steps to verify the accredited status of each prospective investor pursuant to SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c).