Group Mobile Supplying Tablets for McElroy’s New DataLogger® 6

This order represents the first wave of devices designed for a growing market that fuses pipe under the supported standards.

Group Mobile, a rapidly-expanding, premier provider of innovative, full-service mobile technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it is supplying the ruggedized, Android-powered tablets that interface with McElroy’s newly-released DataLogger® 6. McElroy is the leading manufacturer of thermoplastic pipe fusion equipment and accessories.

Significant orders for the fully-customizable Getac ZX70 are anticipated in the second half of 2017 and throughout 2018. The DataLogger 6 is loaded with new features that make collecting and analyzing data on fusible pipeline projects easier than ever before. The device offers a modernized touchscreen and easy-to-navigate software system with on-screen instructions. Fusion operators are guided through each step of the fusion process to ensure that pipe joints were fused with the correct pressures and heating times.

“Group Mobile is proud to work with McElroy in bringing this quality assurance tool for pipeline validation to the industry,” said Darin White, President of Group Mobile. “This order represents the first wave of devices designed for a growing market that fuses pipe under the supported standards. With the release of the DataLogger 6, we continue to ensure that our customers receive market-leading, innovative and cost-effective mobile technology solutions.”

The Getac ZX70’s ergonomic, one-handed design coupled with an HD touchscreen enhances readability and is water and dust resistant to further improve productivity and efficiency even in the toughest work environments. The ZX70 is highly customizable with an open-source operating system, making this tablet well-known for its simplicity and energy-saving capabilities.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures. Visit http://www.groupmobile.com for more information.

About McElroy Inc.

McElroy is the leading manufacturer and innovator in the science of joining thermoplastic pipe. The Tulsa, Okla.-based company offers the industry's most complete line of pipe fusion equipment and quality assurance accessories that increase quality, productivity and efficiency on the jobsite. For more than 60 years, McElroy has successfully demonstrated a complete dedication to excellence that lies at the heart of the design, engineering and manufacturing of its products. For additional information, please visit the McElroy website at http://www.mcelroy.com.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about FORM Holdings Corp. http://www.FormHoldings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in this press release regarding the merger between FORM and XpresSpa; XpresSpa's projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; FORM's management and board of directors after the merger; and any other statements about FORM's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers, the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2017. FORM expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

FORM Holdings

Jeff Sonnek

ICR

646-277-1263

Jeff.Sonnek(at)icrinc.com