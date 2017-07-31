University Business magazine is honoring six colleges and universities in 2017 in the “Models of Excellence” program. This is the final round of the program, which was launched in 2015 and has honored a total of 64 campus student success initiatives.

“The Summer 2017 Models of Excellence honorees strategically shifted resources to better serve their student populations, often resulting in increased internal and community support,” says JD Solomon, editorial director of University Business.

The Summer 2017 honorees are: Villanova University (Villanova, Pa.) McDaniel College (Westminster, Md.); Georgia Technical College (Macon, Ga.); University of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.); Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.); and the University of Wyoming (Laramie, Wyo.).

For full descriptions of the honorees’ efforts, visit http://www.universitybusiness.com/mox.

