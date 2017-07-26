Interval East House's Jill Nugent accepts flip-flop donation from Tracy Newmark of The Village at Buckland Court

Surprise treats were left at an animal shelter. A collection of flip-flops was donated to a domestic violence shelter. Homeless families were served a home-cooked meal. These are just three of the 1,204 acts of kindness committed in the neighborhoods and towns during June where - Benchmark Senior Living associates work and live.

“We called them ‘Radiant Acts of Kindness’ because our associates’ acts were not random,” says Benchmark’s founder and CEO, Tom Grape. “They were conscientious efforts to radiate kindness and compassion and give back to towns and neighbors supporting our company’s growth for the past 20 years.”

The Benchmark mission, to “Elevate Human Connection,” was at the heart of the month-long Radiant Acts initiative. Employees – often joined by the residents they serve – set a goal to commit 1,000 acts, 20 per community, across the seven states where their 54 senior living communities are located. Together, they exceeded their goal by over 200.

In Newport, R.I., Newport-Blenheim community Executive Director Stanley Slonka dropped by The Potter League, a local animal shelter, with surprise treats for cats and dogs.

In South Windsor, Conn., Community Engagement Coordinator Tracy Newmark spent two weeks organizing a flip-flop collection at The Village at Buckland Court and delivered them to the Interval East House, which provides services to prevent and break the cycle of family and intimate partner abuse. “The program coordinator arranged the flip-flops on a table and said how exciting it was to have their clients pick out pairs for themselves and their children,” Tracy says.

In Leominster, Mass., dining and maintenance associates from Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings served a meal at a local church. “The folks who joined us for dinner at Our Father's Table were beyond thankful for the meal we brought and served,” says Dining Services Director Nathaniel Gracie. “This was a great and humbling experience and felt so fulfilling to help those in need.”

“Connecting with people and putting them at the center of everything we do is what has set Benchmark apart since 1997,” says Grape. “I could not be prouder of how creative and eager our associates and residents were in committing their Radiant Acts, and I’ve heard many say they plan to keep them up!”

