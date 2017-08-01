Micronotes & TimeTrade Bridge the Clicks-To-Bricks Divide

Micronotes, Inc., an AI-based marketing automation firm today announced a partnership with TimeTrade, the leader in intelligent customer engagement solutions, aimed at bridging the clicks-to-bricks divide. The Micronotes and TimeTrade solutions together enable businesses to target interview users behind the login, understand their needs, and schedule an appointment with an expert, all in under a half a minute, and automatically learn from the interaction.

Deployed in the high-traffic secure-side digital channels, where users are well-known, Micronotes machine learns audiences for products and services using marketing customer information data, validates individual user needs via direct user response, formulates and serves a conversation-appropriate offer, and fulfills the request online or books an in-store appointment using TimeTrade, then tracks campaign metrics and sales. TimeTrade then takes over to deftly handle the customer’s journey to the in-store expert.

Micronotes is able to continuously engage more than 20% of the secure-side audience in dialogue and TimeTrade helps users who want to visit a store, schedule an appointment with an expert, in just seconds. Micronotes and TimeTrade have solved the cross-selling problem and bridged the clicks-to-bricks divide with perfectly cooperating technology solutions. "Consumers are spending an increasing amount of time in the digital service channels, behind the login, where they are well-known," said Devon Kinkead, founder and CEO of Micronotes. "Micronotes leverages client data to machine-learn audiences, interview target customers individually to validate interest via the secure-side mobile and online channels, and either schedule an appointment via TimeTrade, or fulfill another request the user might have. The TimeTrade|Micronotes combined solution is one of those rare cases where the synergy is obvious and creates a major bridge between the digital and physical world of customer service and sales."

"Consumers want their digital and physical worlds to blend together seamlessly," said Cimarron Buser, senior vice president of business development for TimeTrade. "By providing consumers with the information they seek, and then making it easy for them to schedule an appointment with a knowledgeable person who can meet their needs, the combination of Micronotes and TimeTrade helps both consumers and businesses win."

The combined Micronotes|TimeTrade solution is available to customers now.

Micronotes - http://www.micronotes.com/

Micronotes|TimeTrade Case Study in Retail Banking: http://www.micronotes.com/micronotes-blog/marketing-automation-micronotes-timetrade-1-1-3

Micronotes Engagement Rates: http://www.micronotes.com/micronotes-blog/28-monthly-engagement-rate-impossible

TimeTrade - https://www.timetrade.com/why-timetrade/why-you-need-integrated-online-appointment-scheduling/

About Micronotes

Micronotes is an AI-enabled cloud-based marketing automation company leveraging fast automated interviews to solve the digital engagement problem for ecommerce. A privately-held company, Micronotes is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

