Personify, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, will be exhibiting with a 20x20 booth at the 2017 American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Annual Meeting and Expo. The meeting will take place August 12th through the 15th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The ASAE Annual Meeting brings together over 5,000 professionals from the association and nonprofit community for four days to network, share resources, and educate each other on successful association management strategies and innovative business solutions. This year’s event will feature keynote speakers Nilofer Merchant, a Martin Prosperity Institute Fellow, and Food Network Host Chef Jeff Henderson.

During the conference, Personify will showcase PersonifyGO, its next generation browser-based interface for the market’s only constituent engagement platform, Personify360, and Small World Community, the market’s leading online community platform. Personify product experts will be hosting live demos of Small World Community, PersonifyGO and Personify360. Visit Booth 737 to learn how Personify helps clients better interact with their constituents at every touch point.

ASAE Marketplace Hours:

Sunday, August 13th: 10:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Monday, August 14th: 10:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Personify will also host a private event Sunday, August 13th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Canyon Creek in downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District for ASAE attendees to network and learn about Personify’s complete product suite. Learn more about the party and RSVP here.

Personify continues its strong track record of success, including its announcement of 119 percent sales growth in 2016, record number of implementations in first half of 2017, and selection as a top 20 most promising cloud solution provider for 2017 by CIOReview magazine.

About Personify

Personify is the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed. Personify’s suite of products and services enable organizations to better understand, engage, manage, and monetize the relationships with their constituents in a manner that benefits everyone involved. As an organization’s technology foundation, Personify captures and provides insight across all constituent interactions, allowing them to maximize engagement and drive revenue. More information is available at personifycorp.com.

About ASAE

ASAE represents more than 21,000 association executives and industry partners representing 10,000 organizations. ASAE members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and nearly 50 countries around the world. To learn more about ASAE visit http://www.asaecenter.org.