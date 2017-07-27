Aristech Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Aristech Surfaces LLC, a leading brand of surface products and design materials, today announced that Mike Marchi has been selected by the Aristech board of directors as its new chief executive officer. Marchi assumes his new role effective August 1, 2017. Marchi succeeds Ross McMillan, who will remain involved in the company as a board member.

“The Aristech board could not have picked a better person to lead Aristech moving forward. Mike is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the building products industry and brings an intense customer service and quality focus to the position. He is a strong advocate for relationship building and I know our customers will benefit from this,” said Ross McMillan, exiting CEO and continuing board member.

Marchi joins Aristech at a time the company is poised for growth. With a solid base of business through its Aristech Acrylics, Avonite Acrylic Solid Surface, and Studio Collection brands, Marchi will be responsible for defining new organic strategic growth opportunities as well as M&A pursuits.

“I’m excited to be walking into a successful, established organization where my focus will be on strategic growth,” said Marchi. “Ross McMillan is leaving Aristech as a highly functioning organization delivering attractive results year over year. I’m in the fortunate position of being able to lead Aristech into the next wave of growth exploring new market and product opportunities globally.”

Mike Marchi brings more than 30 years of experience to this position, with the majority in the building products industry. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of Lixil Water Technology Americas. His other previous posts include; CEO and president of Grohe Americas, president of Kohler Kitchen & Bath Americas and president of Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, a Kohler Company. He spent the initial 15 years of his career at GE where he acquired his strong process and quality management skillset. Marchi is a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s General Manager Program and holds a MBA from DePaul University and a BS degree in economics and marketing from Elmhurst College.

About Aristech

Aristech Surfaces® produces and markets a broad range of surface and design materials under its flagship brands, Aristech Acrylics®, Avonite® Acrylic Solid Surface, and the Studio Collection™. Aristech provides quality, cost-conscious, and high-end aesthetic solutions sought by OEMs, architects, designers, and fabricators for industries around the globe. Aristech’s corporate headquarters is located in Florence, KY with its international office in Horsham, UK. Manufacturing facilities operate in Florence, KY and Belen, NM. To learn more, visit http://www.aristechsurfaces.com.