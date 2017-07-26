Gymnasium with ActiveLED High Bay LED Lighting There is no reason why today's consumer shouldn't expect an LED lighting fixture to perform at its highest rated specifications for well over a decade.

ActiveLED, Inc., a U.S. based innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaires, announced today that it has formally released its High Bay LED Lighting Series. This newest renovation includes recent state-of-the-art technology that allows for a brighter output from a smaller fixture, increased energy saving capabilities, and an expected lifetime of 15-18 years. SEE VIDEO

"It all comes down to the science," says Klaus Bollmann, CEO for ActiveLED. "There is no reason why today's consumer shouldn't expect an LED lighting fixture to perform at its highest rated specifications for well over a decade. At ActiveLED, we've developed the technology, and the proof is in this newly released series of high bay fixtures."

The High Bay Series includes round, linear, and strip LED fixtures that cover a wide range of applications and mounting heights. The series features ActiveREST, ThermalDRAW, and LUM-INTENSE Technologies developed by ActiveLED to create smaller, brighter, and longer lasting LED lighting fixtures. Products within the series come with a Ten Year, No-Light-Loss Performance Warranty with the available option of an additional Two Year Extended Warranty. READ BROCHURE

Applications include: Gymnasiums, Pools, Warehouses, Manufacturing Facilities, Grocery Stores and Storage Areas.

For more information and specification sheets detailing the High Bay LED Lighting Series by ActiveLED, CLICK HERE or contact ActiveLED directly at 888-288-9080.

About ActiveLED

ActiveLED, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ringdale Industries and designs, manufactures and assembles high performance LED lighting luminaires in America. ActiveLED is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Singapore.