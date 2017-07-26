Step Planters NYC

The New York Department of Transportation (DOT) in collaboration with the NYC Plaza Program, along with Baruch College in NYC, and the Los Angeles City Planning Commission launched independent projects to transform community spaces utilizing innovative resin based planters. Designed by Florida-based TerraCast Products, an American owned and operated company; the planters are manufactured in the United States from a durable resin blend that resists sun and salt as well as the abuses of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The lightweight material allows for easy relocation during events or with seasonal changes.

"Areas all over the country are utilizing tactical urbanism for emerging public spaces, such as pedestrian plazas, streetscapes and parklets," said Brad Goldring, TerraCast Products’ CEO. "We are incredibly excited to have worked with NYDOT, many colleges, business improvement districts and the LA City Planning Commission to help design these new sites. We hope they highlight distinct approaches to public space management, and that these projects initiate other entities to succeed in creating thriving public spaces in their communities."

Successful public spaces require modernization, acceptance and maintenance: These projects implement all three. Under NYDOT and the NYC Plaza Program, Union Square, Madison Square and Times Square all feature TerraCast planters, which adhere to New York City’s exacting design requirements while ensuring the areas to be energetic centers of activity.

Baruch College introduced TerraCast commercial planters to convert a road located between two of their campus buildings into a student plaza. The planters were chosen as decorative barriers which best met the needs of the college because they are maintenance free and durable. The LA City Planning Commission accomplished something similar at Sunset Triangle Plaza when they renovated a street in Silver Lake into a pedestrian plaza utilizing TerraCast Products step planters. These planters separated Sunset Boulevard from people walking and dining outside.

“In the last decade, these initiatives have breathed new life into the spaces within these cities,” stated Lou Blondin, TerraCast Products’ CMO. “In collaboration with these organizations, we are reimagining public spaces in a more pioneering and comprehensive way, and our products align with these concepts.”

TerraCast Products’ modern resin planters contribute to this new approach to city building that integrates the reinforcing benefits of vibrant public spaces with tactical urbanism. TerraCast Planters last longer than products made from other materials, and they are cost-effective for project budgets. Constructed to not require any maintenance, TerraCast planters can withstand a variety of weather, including intense heat and harsh winter climates. The lightweight planters can be moved and loaded by hand, which allow for easy shipping and transporting on the job site.

Community organizations and cities are invited to find more information about TerraCast Products at http://www.terracastproducts.com.

About TerraCast Products

Robert Grossman founded TerraCast®, originally RotoCast, in 1969. As an American owned and operated company, their focus is on creating an innovative and socially conscious business that balances eco-friendly practices with green materials. After recognizing the demand for cost-effective and quality manufacturing of environmentally sound products, TerraCast produced a unique resin-blend that they use to create their sustainable products. As the leading manufacturer and vendor of Roto-Molded planter pots and the only manufacturer of a proprietary, truly composite PolySteel™ lamp posts in the world, they are committed to the health and well being of the economy, the planet and the future.

For more information regarding TerraCast Products please contact them at (844) 837-7222 or email them at info(at)terracastproducts(dot)com.