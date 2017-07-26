“Consumers love our product because it delivers on its core claims,” said Zonar. “EPPS was another opportunity to boost our profile and get Natural Subsistence products into the hands of influential industry players.”

Natural Subsistence, a company focused on producing dietary supplements to improve wellness, succeeded in its goal of shoring up relationships with buyers at the Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS).

This popular ECRM event gives suppliers the opportunity to highlight their products to retail buyers influential in the American market. From June 25 to 28 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, buyers and sellers gathered in one of the industry’s major events.

“Participating in the EPPS was a wonderful experience,” said Anson Zonar, CEO and owner of Natural Subsistence. “This unique trade show gave us the chance to network connections with the nation’s top retail buyers. This fits with our objective to continue increasing the availability and visibility of our revolutionary products all over the United States. The positive response from buyers validates our efforts.”

Natural Subsistence is a dietary supplement manufacturer dedicated to delivering healthy supplements to its customers. The company believes that being healthy is key to living a full life. Its unique dietary supplements are formulated to complement every aspect of your health, so you can live life to its fullest. These supplements are for people who want to boost metabolism, improve mental acuity and promote heart health.

The products the company sells have been formulated based on validated clinical studies to ensure that only the highest quality products are distributed. Every Natural Subsistence product contains ingredients derived from premium extracts that do not include any fillers, misleading proprietary blends, or artificial chemicals. Supplements come in flavors like green tea extract, turmeric complex, cinnamon and ginseng.

For more information about Natural Subsistence, visit http://www.naturalsubsistence.com.