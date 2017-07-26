Ovation Corporate Travel Q2 2017 Business Travel Indexes The percentage of international travel ticked up this past quarter. This increase in international travel is especially interesting right now in light of current U.S. travel and security policies.

Ovation Corporate Travel, the 5th largest travel management agency in the U.S. by volume, according to Business Travel News, has published its Quarterly Business Travel, Financial Services Firm Travel and Law Firm Travel Indexes. Among other air and hotel indicators, the Indexes show that despite a charged political atmosphere and much attention being paid to international traveler security requirements and restrictions (for example, the recent travel and laptop bans affecting international travelers to the U.S.) the percentage of international travel, across various industries, increased quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2017 for Ovation clients.

The indexes contain three years of data findings, listed quarterly with accompanying historic analysis dating back to 2009. Each index illustrates the following statistics:



Average airfare price paid Domestically, Internationally and Overall

Average hotel rate paid Domestically, Internationally and Overall

Percentage breakdown of Economy, Business Class and First Class tickets

Percentage breakdown of Domestic and International tickets

Ovation utilizes this high-level analysis to identify trends and to benchmark individual client activity against a ‘yardstick’ representing over $230 million in annual air and hotel spend. The data serves as a resource in determining opportunities for strengthening clients’ travel programs in such areas as travel policy adjustment, service enhancements and supplier negotiations.

“In Q2 2017 we saw the average prices paid for both domestic and international flights remain relatively steady across all three Indexes,” noted Executive Vice President, Michael Steiner. “Probably more interesting than steady prices, is the fact that the percentage of international travel ticked up this past quarter. This increase in international travel is especially interesting right now in light of current U.S. travel and security policies."

Ovation services over 700 clients, including over 225 financial services firm clients and over 200 law firms through its law firm-focused subsidiary, Lawyers Travel; data for these indexes was culled from a cross-industry-sample of clients within each of these areas.

