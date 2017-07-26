Experts Agree, MaidPro’s Website is Best in Class

MaidPro Franchise Development Website Awards We have worked very hard to give our potential franchisees a website where they can gather information, learn about MaidPro, hear our owner’s stories, and imagine their life as a franchise owner.

MaidPro has been recognized by 1851 Magazine for their superior franchise development website. The residential cleaning franchise came in 5th place after a panel of 12 franchise experts evaluated 200 websites.

Each of the websites was given a score based on a ten-point scale; the rankings are based on a composite average of the scores. MaidPro was awarded Best in Industry and tied for 5th overall with a score of 7.33.

This is the first year MaidPro has been recognized by 1851 Magazine.

“We have worked very hard to give our potential franchisees a website where they can gather information, learn about MaidPro, hear our owner’s stories, and imagine their life as a franchise owner,” said MaidPro’s Franchise Marketing Coordinator, Madeleine Park. “We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to our online brand presence. We feel that with a unique mix of creativity, information, and a little bit of quirkiness, we can make franchise magic happen.”

Jamshaid Hashmi, Franchise Development Website Judge and CEO of ClickTecs, stated, “A well-designed franchise development website can make all the difference in franchise sales, and brands that understand this deserve their recognition—these awards and subsequent industry guides serve as a blueprint for any franchise looking to succeed in the digital realm and beyond.”

Earlier this year, MaidPro was awarded Top 100 Franchise by Entrepreneur, Top in Franchisee Satisfaction by Franchise Business Review, and is currently a two-time Forbes Best Franchise to Own.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.