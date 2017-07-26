Continued education directly ties to salary increases and advancement for most educators, which makes online programs appealing; they are minimally disruptive to working teachers, many of whom also have families.

The collection of rankings now covers over 30 online degrees and specializations in the field of education. Some of the highlights include rankings on in-demand subjects like math and science education, early childhood education, special education and educational technology. A set of five doctoral program overviews also explore the benefits of getting an online EdD, what schools offer the programs and career outcomes for graduates.

“Our collection of rankings are intended to showcase the substance and breadth online higher education can provide a student interested in a career in education,” said Stephanie Snider, General Manager of BestColleges.com. “If we’ve seen anything while compiling these rankings, it’s that the Education sector is vast and complex with exciting and challenging opportunities. Never has there been better access, or more options, for students wanting to enter the field. Continued education directly ties to salary increases and advancement for most educators, which makes online programs appealing; they are minimally disruptive to working teachers, many of whom also have families.”

Highlights of the five most popular education rankings:

Top five schools from each list of twenty-five shown

Bachelor's in Education:

1. University of Georgia

2. East Carolina University

3. Appalachian State University

4. University of North Carolina Wilmington

5. Liberty University

Master’s in Education

1. Johns Hopkins University

2. University of Georgia

3. University of Central Florida

4. Michigan State University

5. University of South Carolina-Columbia

Master’s in Early Childhood Education

1. University of Dayton

2. University of Colorado Denver

3. University of North Dakota

4. Erikson Institute

5. West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Master’s in Educational Administration

1. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2. Texas A&M University

3. Columbia International University

4. University of South Carolina-Columbia

5. Stony Brook University

Master’s in Special Education

1. University of Florida

2. George Washington University

3. Texas A & M University-College Station

4. George Mason University

5. University of South Florida-Main Campus

Rankings Methodology:

The methodology behind BestColleges.com’s rankings is grounded in statistical data and a few consistently applied guiding principles. The 2017 rankings reflect the most recent data compiled from IPEDS and the College Navigator, both of which are hosted by the National Center for Education Statistics. Their goal is to objectively assess relative quality based on academic outcomes, affordability, and the breadth and depth of online learning opportunities.

