HNTB Releases Aviation Resource Material

HNTB Corporation released a new aviation media kit highlighting the firm’s perspective on airport funding and trends, including the importance of customer experience and ground transportation connections. The kit also provides information about the firm’s aviation experts, links to HNTB aviation thought leadership resources and more.

Additional material includes a look at the need for sustainable airport funding to match projected increases in passenger enplanements over the next 20 years, including public-private partnerships as a viable solution. The kit also provides insights into enhanced customer experience and connections to ground transportation, both key desires of air travelers that were revealed by a recent HNTB America THINKS survey, Airport Terminals-2017.

HNTB has other timely resources available covering:

Connected and automated vehicles

America THINKS Survey Series

Tolling

Transit and Rail

Surface Transportation Funding

Accelerated Bridge Construction

HNTB experts are available to comment on these and many other infrastructure trends and topics.

