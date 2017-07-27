Real Expands Its Technology-Driven Real Estate Brokerage To Illinois

We try to make the actual doing of business simpler and more time relevant so our agents can spend more time working with customers and clients.

Real announced today that its technology-driven brokerage is now accepting real estate brokers and leasing agents in Illinois.

Unlike traditional real estate brokerages, Real offers brokers and leasing agents independence, flexibility and great commissions made possible through a technology-driven platform. By removing the office-bound constraints of a typical brokerage, Real has helped over agents in 25 states and 96 markets buy, sell and rent homes more efficiently.

Real is bullish on Illinois, where housing prices have increased consecutively over the past four years. Illinois brokers and leasing agents who join Real can take advantage of unique features like a personally-branded app and website with listing search, paperless document management, and robust community engagement.

Real provides additional services through partnerships with leading real estate technology providers like Dotloop, a transaction management system, and Cloud CMA, an online service to create market reports, at no additional cost to agents.

“We try to make the actual doing of business simpler and more time relevant so our agents can spend more time working with customers and clients,” said Real’s supervising broker for Illinois Steve Carvelli.

“The internet has empowered the consumer and the knowledge gap has narrowed,” Carvelli added. “We believe our tech makes that gap relevant again and makes consumers and clients both more dependent on the agent to provide a good experience.”

Real also offers a straight-forward 85/15 commission split with a cap, after which brokers keep 100 percent of commissions.

Real, a technology-powered real estate brokerage firm, was started in late 2014 by a group of real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship. It has become one of the fastest growing technology driven brokerages in the United States by providing agents with the marketing, productivity, community and support tools agents need through an intuitive, technology-driven platform. By marrying industry-leading technology with an agent-centric approach, Real is finding ways to make agent’s lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.