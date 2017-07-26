Solar Power World Names HCS Renewable Energy Among Top 500 Solar Firms

By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and HCS Renewable Energy will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, HCS Renewable Energy was named #31 on Solar Power World Top 500 Solar Contractors list. The list—released on July 25th—also ranked the Texas-based solar firm #9 on the 2017 Top Solar Construction Firm list.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.

“The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States,” said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”

The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and HCS Renewable Energy will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.

HCS Renewable Energy employs construction and skilled trade crews nationwide, these experienced professionals supported approximately 178 MW of large-scale solar projects throughout North America in 2016. Since entering into Renewable Energy, the company has successfully supported 553MW of solar projects.

Upon release of the list, HCS Renewable’s President, Ron Nickelson, expressed the company’s appreciation, “We are thankful for Solar Power World’s recognition of our contribution to the US utility-scale solar market. This simply would not be possible without the hard-work and tenacity of our in-house team and coast-to-coast field operations, as well as the continuous support from our industry partners—many of whom are also named on the Top 500 Contractors list. We look forward to seeing how our efforts in 2017 will affect our rankings next year.”

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About HCS Renewable Energy

HCS Renewable Energy is the fastest growing staffing subcontractor within utility solar—focused 100% on utility-scale, ground mount solar projects. We concentrate on the North American Solar Industry with an emphasis on developers; general contractors; subcontractors and facilities managers working on commercial, industrial & institutional renewable energy projects. For more information about HCS Renewable, please visit http://www.hcsrenewable.com