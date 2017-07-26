Turn Heads with Nite Ize TagLit Magnetic LED Marker Safety Light

TagLit Magnetic LED Marker Safety Light The TagLit Magnetic LED Marker is such an interesting product – it is small and lightweight which makes it comfortable to wear and easy to travel with but is also bright which makes it an effective safety light.

With the new TagLit™ Magnetic LED Marker from Nite Ize®, users will turn heads and stay safe during nighttime activity. Featuring a strong magnetic closure, the TagLit snaps onto the back of a shirt collar, sleeve, backpack, hat, dog leash or any other area when safety identification is needed. This innovative marker light incorporates four bright LEDs and two neodymium magnets, all seamlessly packaged in a durable nylon material with an eye-catching passive reflectivity pattern.

“The TagLit Magnetic LED Marker is such an interesting product – it is small and lightweight which makes it comfortable to wear and easy to travel with but is also bright which makes it an effective safety light,” Nite Ize Founder and CEO Rick Case said. “The magnetic closure is really a nice feature and, because there is one magnet on each side that join together as opposed to one magnet that connects to a small piece of metal, the connection is impressively strong.”

The TagLit will operate in glow or flash mode with a simple press and, with a replaceable lithium coin cell battery, will run for up to 70 hours. This new LED marker is also weather resistant so it will withstand activity in rain, snow or sun. For $9.99, the TagLit Magnetic LED Marker comes in three colors including red, neon yellow and neon pink.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

