Casual Living Worldwide, Inc. (dba Casual Living Brands) a leading manufacturer of outdoor furnishings, has launched a new patio furniture brand, Blue Oak™, aimed at providing stylish, high-quality patio furniture options at reasonable prices. After decades designing and producing outdoor furniture for national “big-box” retailers and other retailers specializing in luxury outdoor furniture, the company has observed a widening gap in the quality and selling prices of the products available from the two channels. The company believes this gap is leaving a large, and growing, number of patio shoppers unable to find furniture that fits their needs and more willing than ever to purchase online. In fact, consumer survey data shows that nearly 30% of all dollars spent on patio furniture is now spent online, a trend that is expected to continue after tripling in the last decade. The aggressive growth of e-commerce retailers, like Amazon and Wayfair, and the rapid shift of traditional retailers to grow their online business to compete, will likely accelerate the already rapidly growing assortment of outdoor furniture available online.

According to Casual Living Worldwide’s annual evaluation of in-store and online merchandise, top retailer web sites offered over 13,000 outdoor furniture sets for 2017. On the surface this looks like a good thing for consumers. Unfortunately sorting through all of the choices, trying to judge comfort, quality and durability, while also identifying a brand or retailer they trust, can become frustrating for many shoppers. This often leads to disappointment when they simply never find what they want, or they settle for what some have referred to as “disposable” patio furniture.

Blue Oak is looking to make life easier for these shoppers by offering an all new line of high-quality products that offer the comfort, style and durability they’re looking for, at prices that won’t break the bank. By empowering them with a modern, easy to navigate, mobile friendly website full of beautiful photography, in-depth product information, educational content, style trends, shopping tips and more to help them find what they’re looking for, shoppers will be able to make well-informed, confident decisions even if they decide to purchase somewhere else.

Jay Franks, Vice President of Product Development for Blue Oak, stated, “I think our customers will appreciate the effort we put into the Blue Oak line. We had the end user in mind and considered every detail when designing. Our goal was to create a comfortable, trend right, stylish product line while exceeding the material and product specifications of what is commonly found in today’s market. To further that goal, we worked closely with our marketing team to insure the shopping experience is effortless and informative. We want our customers to be knowledgeable and proud of their purchase.”

The brand introduces multiple innovative and high-end features like cushions specifically engineered for maximum comfort and longevity wrapped in Sunbrella® or Outdura® weather-resistant fabrics, a natural stone tabletop that is both stunning and long lasting, and hand-painted details that give the sturdy rustproof aluminum frames a look of softly worn reclaimed wood. Elegant, sculptural table bases and legs, and handwoven, all-weather resin weave details are casual and inviting while holding up to the harshest elements.

The brand’s initial launch features 3 distinct outdoor collections:



Bahamas: With design inspired by tropical, lush locales, the Bahamas Collection includes versatile pieces that are effortlessly cool and casual. Dress it up or dress it down, this warm, fully woven collection is both elegant and inviting. A perfect option for creating a little piece of paradise.

Colfax: The cornerstone of this collection is a charming farmhouse table with a beautiful rustic finish. The chairs are fully handwoven with all-weather wicker and give the collection an airy, graceful look that is the perfect pairing to rustic and coastal décor.

Saylor: This line is elegant, architectural and sophisticated. The natural stone tabletop is a statement piece for your outdoor space. Generous seat and arm widths combine with casual styling to create pieces that are supremely comfortable and stylish works of art.

About Blue Oak Outdoor and Casual Living Worldwide

The Casual Living Worldwide global team specializes in designing and manufacturing superior furnishings in a variety of styles and materials. Casual Living Worldwide is the market leader in synthetic wicker technologies, protected by over 60 US and international patents, and one of the largest woven capacities in the industry. In addition to resin weave, the company also produces outdoor patio furniture in a variety of other materials ranging from cast and extruded aluminum to steel. Casual Living Worldwide markets its products under the La-Z-Boy® Outdoor, Sun Isle® and Blue Oak™ Outdoor brands and also manufactures for numerous private label brands including Hampton Bay® and Hanover® products. Some of Casual Living Worldwide's customers include The Home Depot, Walmart, Sears, Sam’s Club, Costco, Lowe’s, QVC, Canadian Tire and others. Blue Oak Outdoor collections are available to the public at their ecommerce website, https://www.blueoakoutdoor.com. For more information, please visit the website or call 888-444-0367.

