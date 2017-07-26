Wickfire is building some tremendous industry-changing technology that we will be releasing in the coming months. We’re extremely excited to discuss this with our colleagues and clients at Affiliate Summit East.

CEO and co-founder of Wickfire, Chet Hall, is excited to announce his upcoming presentation on Wickfire’s content site at Affiliate Summit East Demo Days.

WickFire’s content site, HighlightReviews.com, combines custom-created reviews and comparisons with conversion-driven paid search. The result is content that successfully generates new sales. Hall’s presentation will demonstrate the path from early consumer interest search terms to HighlightRevews.com.

Highlight Reviews leverages paid search to take consumers in the information-gathering research and review phase of the buying journey, channel them through the sales funnel, and turn them into new customers for Wickfire clients.

The technology used by HighlightReviews.com allows brands to reclaim their brand’s narrative online. Upset users will get directed to a review site that allows them to provide their feedback in a manner that will alleviate their concerns and provide a business with a way to review and enhance their processes.

Hall described the company’s excitement about the speech at Affiliate Summit East Demo Days saying, “Wickfire is building some tremendous industry-changing technology that we will be releasing in the coming months. We’re extremely excited to discuss this with our colleagues and clients at Affiliate Summit East.”

Businesses looking to take advantage of the marketing and paid search expertise of Wickfire can visit Wickfire.com or email affiliates(at)wickfire(dot)com

About Wickfire:

Wickfire is a leading digital marketing agency focused on affiliate search marketing. By working with partners on the pay-for-performance model, Wickfire can deliver cost-effective, high-quality advertising with an added benefit to its partners: they only pay for results. It's a win-win situation where Wickfire succeeds by adding value to a brand's digital marketing efforts.

Wickfire’s HighlightReviews network of review sites now captures customers higher in the funnel by targeting consumers that have not committed to making a purchase. By targeting "best," "review," and comparison terms, these sites reach a larger audience, influence shopper behavior, and generate new customer relationships. Additionally, these vertical-specific sites target both generic and review-oriented search terms used by customers, substantially widening our partners' reach.