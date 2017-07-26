SlideLock 360 Magnetic Locking Dual Carabiner

When accessibility is necessary but security can't be compromised, the SlideLock® 360° Magnetic Locking Dual Carabiner is the perfect solution. These dual locking carabiners from Nite Ize® are connected by powerful neodymium magnets and can be used together or independently for quick access to small items like keys, gear or tools and provide trusted security.

“The genius behind this product has to do with the magnetic connection,” Rick Case said, Nite Ize Founder and CEO. “I think users will find it interesting to be able to disconnect one carabiner and give it to the mechanic while they keep hold of the rest of their keys or remove a gym key and leave the other half in the locker. The convenience of the SlideLock 360 Magnetic Locking Dual Carabiner leads to so many practical ways to quickly and conveniently attach or separate keys and gear.”

When the two carabiner components are attached, they can be locked together for added security by twisting and tightening the cast aluminum collar. Even when the collar is locked, the carabiners are still able to rotate. The collar can easily be unlocked with just one hand. The SlideLock feature of the carabiners can also be locked or unlocked with just one hand, making it extremely quick and easy to use.

Available in blue and charcoal for $14.99, the SlideLock 360 Magnetic Locking Dual Carabiner will be available on NiteIze.com soon.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

For more information, please visit NiteIze.com.