Gold Star Review Awarded to Caringo FileFly 2.0 by TechGenix.com

Caringo today announced that FileFly 2.0 was awarded a Gold Star by TechGenix.com. Caringo FileFly enables the efficient migration of data from Microsoft® Windows® Servers or NetApp® Filers to a limitless secondary pool of self-healing storage powered by the Caringo® Swarm Cloud & Object Storage Platform.

With the primary storage of so many organizations suffering from bloat and sluggishness and budgets strained by purchasing expensive new primary storage hardware and sending staff for training, IT Pros are searching for new solutions. Brien Posey, technology author and speaker with over two decades of IT experience, reviewed Caringo FileFly 2.0 with just this in mind. Brien concluded that, “FileFly has simplified object storage migrations to the point that they can be configured and managed by a Windows administrator who does not have any specialized storage training beyond knowing how to work with the Windows file system. The configuration takes minutes to complete, requires minimal ongoing maintenance, and yet has the potential to greatly reduce an organization’s primary storage costs.”

FileFly simplifies the transition of data from primary storage to economical secondary storage. Admins select the level of file data movement based on any mix of file attributes like size, name, type, owner, last accessed, folder, etc. Processes can be scheduled at any time and administrators can receive notification of completion or if an issue arises. Benefits of the solution include the ability to:

Drive down TCO and TCA up to 75%

Identify data sets ideal for secondary storage

Automatically tier data without disruption to users or applications

Easily enable file server consolidation or collaboration

Consolidate & protect files on one searchable platform

“Data in general, tends to remain on the device where it was first stored. And if that’s your primary storage that is meant for active workloads, like transaction processing, then unstructured data can quickly fill up your file servers and create a number of issues for your organization from performance degradation to storage silos to slow file backup times and long disaster recovery windows,” said Tony Barbagallo, Caringo VP Product. “FileFly completely automates the process of tiering off your organization’s inactive data to secondary storage, reducing the primary storage footprint and associated IT costs.”

