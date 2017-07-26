PlayCore’s Day of Caring Set to Promote Community Health

PlayCore, the leading company in play and recreation research, programming, and products, promotes its mission and values through a variety of meaningful ways including Days of Caring to help communities where their employees live, work, and play. This year, Chattanooga employees are taking part in a community build for a fitness trail at The Howard School, located at 2500 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN, on August 5th, 2017.

Thanks to a Kiwanis International grant along with many other local funding partners, The Howard School’s new site will feature a one-mile long pathway featuring 14 pieces of fitness equipment. The trail is designed to encourage the elements of a well-rounded workout, including cardiovascular training, muscle development, core training, and balance/flexibility.

In addition to installing fitness equipment, the community build will include installing spring riders, picnic tables, benches, and water cooler cabinets to provide hydration stations throughout the trail.

“On behalf of Howard High School’s students, community, and faculty members,” said Chris Earl, Principal at The Howard School, “I would like to thank PlayCore and the Chattanooga Kiwanis Club for providing our campus with a fitness trail and equipment to support a strong school and community partnership.”

The new design, created utilizing PlayCore’s publication, Outdoor Adult Fitness Parks™: Best Practices for Promoting Community Health by Increasing Physical Activity, will be recognized as a Fitness National Demonstration Site for demonstrating excellence in providing a total body workout.

We are excited about this project in many ways,” added PlayCore’s Corporate VP of Marketing, Anne-Marie Spencer, “We have seen the evidence-based benefits that a well designed fitness trail can provide and are honored to be able to create one to benefit the local community. The fact that it is our annual Day of Caring project makes it even more meaningful.”

To celebrate, a designation ceremony will be held on August 5th, 2017 around noon at The Howard School’s new fitness trail.

About PlayCore: About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play and recreation solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com.