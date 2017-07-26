Supply Chain Brain 2017 Great Supply Chain Partner Award This is the fifth consecutive year that Purolator International has been honored with this award, having been nominated by readers for providing outstanding solutions and services.

Purolator International, the leading provider of North American logistics, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a “2017 Great Supply Chain Partner” by SupplyChainBrain magazine. This is the fifth consecutive year that Purolator International has been honored with this award, having been nominated by readers for providing outstanding solutions and services.

Now in its 15th year, SupplyChainBrain received nominations for hundreds of solutions providers in every aspect of supply chain management. During a six month online poll, SupplyChainBrain readers were asked to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"This year’s field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management. Purolator International should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

“It is an honor to once again receive this recognition from supply chain professionals,” said John Costanzo, President, Purolator International. “We’re committed to partnering with our customers to offer services that help maximize supply chain efficiency – to quickly, accurately and cost effectively deliver goods, whether it’s to Canada or across the United States.”

Purolator International, and all the award recipients, appears in the 2017 July/August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About SupplyChainBrain (http://www.supplychainbrain.com)

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions ~ and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Purolator International

Purolator International is a subsidiary of Purolator Inc., a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Purolator International specializes in the air and surface forwarding of Express, Freight and Parcel shipments, customs brokerage, and fulfillment and delivery services to, from and within North America. Purolator International has received numerous industry awards for its superior service and innovative solutions, including “100 Great Supply Chain Projects” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, “Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners” by Supply Chain Brain magazine, “Top 100 3PL Providers” by Inbound Logistics, and Logistics Management’s “Quest for Quality Award.” In addition to facilities throughout New York, Purolator International has locations in key U.S. markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Nashville, Newark, Houston, Indianapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis.

For more information about Purolator International, visit http://www.purolatorinternational.com