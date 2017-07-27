Western Computer Named to Accounting Today’s 2017 VAR 100

Each year the publication releases its VAR 100 list, ranking the top 100 accounting software resellers. Western Computer has been among the top 15 on this list for the past four years. The annual report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.accountingtoday.com.

“Here at Western Computer, we are honored to be named among Accounting Today’s Top 100 VAR list for the fourth year in a row,” stated Linda Collins, President of Western Computer. “This achievement is a product of our team’s dedication to supporting the needs of our valued clients, which has helped us to build many lasting business relationships. I am proud to have such a talented staff and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish throughout the remainder of 2017.”

Western Computer has also been ranked among the top 15 on Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs list for the sixth consecutive year. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world’s largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and technology objectives.

About Western Computer

For 30 years, Western Computer has designed and implemented business solutions for a wide array of industries. Over 160 resources across North America provide deep knowledge and experience that is unmatched for Distribution, Manufacturing, Rentals and many more..

