Ceterus Announces Office Expansion

Charleston-based Ceterus announced recently that they are doubling their office space, expanding into the second floor of their current headquarters at 804 Meeting Street in the North Morrison tech district.

This announcement follows their recent Series A-1 extension investment round of $6 million to grow their automated accounting and benchmarked reporting services for small business, which closed in June.

Levi Morehouse, Ceterus Founder and CEO said, “We’re excited to expand in a great space and to be part of the awesome things happening in this neighborhood.” Morehouse continues, “The addition provides much needed capacity today with room to support future growth.”

The renovated second story space was designed by RavenCliff Company, the property developer. The space features beautiful windows, a living garden wall, a spacious kitchen area complete with art done by local Charleston artists, and will be outfitted with standing desks for Ceterus team members.

“We love the Charleston technology community, and we’re happy that now we have more space to host events and happy hours for others in the industry,” Morehouse said.

The Ceterus team has already begun to move into the second floor office space.

About Ceterus

Ceterus, a Charleston-based technology and accounting company, empowers small business entrepreneurs with automated accounting and benchmarked reporting. Pairing Edge, its proprietary, cloud-based technology with professional accountants, Ceterus delivers a complete accounting and analytics solution for small business owners. Ceterus operates from its headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, bringing together a growing team of top accounting and technology talent. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit http://www.ceterus.com.