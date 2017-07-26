Winners Announced in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International

Best in Biz Awards 2017 International winners banner “I thought the calibre of entries in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International was even higher than in previous years,” said Martina Devlin, Irish Independent, having judged numerous awards programs in the past.

July 26, 2017 – Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world, today announced the winners in its fifth annual International competition. Almost 300 public and private companies hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries competed this year.

Gold and multiple award winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International include: Ably®, AirBar (Sweden), Albert (Israel), Arkadin (France), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Cisco, ClearSlide, Code42, Consumer Protection BC (Canada), Creative Lodging Solutions, Diligent Corporation, Epson America, Gensuite, HP Enterprise GEBOC (Romania), Idea Grove, Information Builders, inMarket, Impartner, Intacct, Motorclean (United Kingdom), O.C. Tanner, Ormsby Street (United Kingdom), Pushpay (New Zealand), Puppet, Reorg Research, RippleNami, Samanage, ServiceSource, SilverRail (United Kingdom), SmartDrive Systems, Tata Consultancy Services (India), TELUS International, TransUnion, TUNE, USANA and Vinci Construction Grands Projets (VCGP) (Hong Kong). For a full list of gold, silver and bronze award winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners.

This year, for the second time, the International program is recognizing the Top 5 Most Awarded companies, using a weighted-medal point system. Companies received 3 points for each gold win, 2 points for each silver, and 1 point for each bronze award. This year, the top spot was taken by O.C. Tanner, while Creative Lodging Solutions was the second most awarded winner. Tied for the third spot were three companies: Albert (Israel), Cisco and inMarket. For more information on the 5 Most Awarded companies, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners-5-most-awarded/.

Members of the judging panel were once again effusive in their praise of the quality of the award entrants in this year’s program:

“I love seeing how, every year, the set of participants is different but the best entries always pivot around the same mantra: solving problems,” said Jaime Rodríguez-Guerra, Computer Hoy (Spain). “While I admit that my expectations, after having judged prior Best in Biz Awards, were already high, after a thorough revision of this year’s entries I remain in awe. There is still lot to offer, and the candidates in Best in Biz Awards show it year after year. I am already looking forward to the next edition!”

“More than twenty years after the internet became a must-have tool and medium for businesses, it’s fascinating to see how leading firms, as encapsulated by this strong crop of Best in Biz Awards contenders, demonstrate how far we’ve come,” said Mathew Schwartz, judging his fourth Best in Biz Awards competition. “I was especially struck by how strong the cloud computing segment continues to be — not just apps but also infrastructure — and how even with the best technology in the world, user interface design and the user experience remains so crucial.”

“It was very inspiring reading about the achievements of the various executives and selecting the best from such a high-achieving group was indeed a tall order,” said Manjula Ramakrishnan, having judged numerous Best in Biz Awards International programs in the past. “The diverse fields that they excelled in lent substance to the fact that opportunities lie in every sphere of life. Another fact that became amply evident from the entries was how use of contemporary technology to achieve excellence has become the norm. I wish all of them greater success and more avenues to chase their corporate dreams.”

Winners in the 5th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 15 countries and all continents. Best in Biz Awards’ uniqueness stems, in part, from the composition of its judging panels. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges. Structured this way, Best in Biz Awards can best leverage the expertise, experience and objectivity of its influential judges to determine award winners.

This year’s judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as ARD (Germany), Business Breakfast (United Arab Emirates), Computer Hoy (Spain), Data Breach Today (United Kingdom), HT Mobile (Israel), IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), Irish Independent (Ireland), Radio Ngati Porou (New Zealand), TechHim (India), TechnoFILE.com (Canada), Tune Media (Singapore), Ventures Africa (Nigeria), and Wirausaha & Keuangan (Indonesia).

Best in Biz Awards is now accepting entries in its 7th annual North American program, open to any company from any industry based in or operating in North America, in 65 company, department or team, executive, product, and PR and media categories. The next deadline is July 28 and the late entry deadline is September 29, 2017.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.