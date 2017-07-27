Benchworks Receives Industry Accolades

Pictured L to R: Thad L. Bench II, Melissa Johnston, Thad L. Bench Sr. Receiving the MM&M designation represents the hard work of the entire Benchworks team as we continue our mission which is to improve lives through marketing.

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency, has been honored with a Top 100 Agency award by Medical Marketing & Media magazine (MM&M). This marks the second time that Benchworks has earned this industry accolade.

According to its website, MM&M “is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization.” The magazine notes that the Top 100 Agency award “celebrates creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing.” MM&M uses strict selection criteria and an independent panel of industry experts to determine which agencies meet the requirements.

In addition to being named a Top 100 Agency, Benchworks has been selected as a finalist in two more categories of the 2017 MM&M Awards: Marketing Team and Small Healthcare Agency. Winners will be named on October 19 at a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Top 100 Agency designation comes at a time when Benchworks is continuing to break new ground. The company recently opened a new office located in trendy Fishtown in Philadelphia. Benchworks also added 10 new accounts and 10 new full-time employees, including Thad Bench II, son of CEO Thad L. Bench Sr. This milestone marks Benchworks’ first third-generation family member on staff.

“We are thrilled to receive such honorable recognition for the second year in a row,” President Melissa Johnston said. “Receiving the MM&M designation represents the hard work of the entire Benchworks team as we continue our mission which is to improve lives through marketing.”

Benchworks, an award-winning comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit http://www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.