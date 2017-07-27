Paxton and Jennifer Taylor, co-founders of Ready To Move, a commercial and residential moving company, announced plans today that call for the company to open franchise territories across the United States. The first franchises will open in Georgia and surrounding states by 2018, with plans for nationwide territories by 2022.

The Ready To Move franchise opportunity offers a low-cost initial investment and is geared toward owner/operators interested in owning their own moving and delivery business and being their own boss.

Jennifer said she was eager to launch the Ready To Move franchise by partnering with NEXT Franchise Systems, a Macon-based franchise development and consulting company. “There aren’t many other moving or delivery companies around that offer the range of service -- locally and nationally -- that we do, which is why we’ve been so successful,” said Jennifer. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with NEXT to rapidly expand our brand.”

Dale Waite, Managing Partner at NEXT, said the company works solely with small businesses that are “proven success stories” and are “poised to become successful franchise businesses from the start.” “Ready to Move is not just a moving company, and that is what really stood out for us. We saw a business model that is working extremely well financially, an efficient operation that is easy to replicate and scale, and owners that are enthusiastic about what they do,” said Dale. “The growth potential for Ready To Move is unlimited, and we’re thrilled to work with Paxton, Jennifer, and the Ready To Move family.”

Paxton said creating a franchise system for Ready To Move has always been on his mind. “We’ve created a solid reputation here in Forsyth, Macon, and all over Georgia, and we’ve always wanted to take the business to the next level by having franchises all over the country,” said Paxton.

ABOUT READY TO MOVE

Ready To Move is a full-service, residential and commercial moving and delivery company, providing a range of services both locally and nationally. Ready To Move provides the highest quality service for any size job, across town or cross country, stress free. Ready To Move also specializes in speedy delivery services, as well as white-glove packing and moving services.

Ready To Move is looking for entrepreneurs who share their same vision for service and success, and who are interested in owning and operating franchise territories in markets throughout the United States.

Visit http://readytomovellc.com to learn more about Ready To Move.

ABOUT NEXT FRANCHISE SYSTEMS

NEXT Franchise Systems is a full-service franchise development company that provides future franchisors with a one-stop solution that is affordable, reliable, and based on each client's needs.

NEXT's services include franchise development documents (FDD) and franchise agreements, franchise marketing, franchise sales, franchise operations manual development, franchise marketing program development, and franchise business model development.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information on Ready To Move or NEXT Franchise Systems, contact James Emerson at 407-536-6109.