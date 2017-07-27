BIA Announces New Senior Software Developer

BIA, a leading national eDiscovery service provider celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, announced today the addition of Hassan Patterson as the company’s senior software developer. Hassan brings over a decade of development and technology experience to his role at BIA and will be an integral part of BIA’s ongoing initiative to use technology to increase efficiency, make the eDiscovery process more transparent to clients and lower costs for BIA’s corporate, government and legal clientele.

“We’re very excited to welcome Hassan to BIA’s growing development team,” said Scott Hammer, BIA’s vice president of technology. “His knowledge of innovative technology, coupled with his impressive experience, will bolster BIA’s internal development firepower – supporting our commitment to provide BIA’s clients with unmatched services and project reporting across the eDiscovery lifecycle.”

Patterson comes to BIA from Western Union where he was a senior application developer. Previous experience also includes programming and application development work with Principis Capital, Allsector Technology Group, the Tempositions Group of Companies and Urban Community Services. Skilled in multiple programming languages including C#, Visual Basic, HTML, CSS, XML, Javascript, .NET and others, Patterson earned his bachelor’s in computer science from Polytechnic University.

“In our business, speed, accuracy and transparency are crucial. That’s why we focus on building tools that achieve the results legal professionals are looking for,” Hammer added. “Hassan will help us build on our leadership position in developing technology for the litigation services industry.”

About BIA: Founded in 2002, BIA is a leader in the legal information management industry, helping companies, governmental agencies and law firms successfully manage data for lawsuits, regulatory matters and investigations. BIA provides defensible, affordable and integrated solutions that address the entire litigation and regulatory lifecycle, from initial identification and collection through review, production and presentation. For more information, visit us at biaprotect.com or on Twitter @BIAprotect.