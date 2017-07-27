BAASS Business Solutions, a leading technology consulting firm, has been announced at #23 of the BSI Top 100 VAR Stars this year. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

As a reseller of Sage 300, Intacct, Deltek, and Sage X3 BAASS is excited to be considered one of the best resellers in North America.

The top 100 VAR Star list is primarily composed of companies based in the United States and a handful of Canadian companies. BAASS business solutions is recognized as being #23 out of 100 and #1 out of the 7 Canadian companies selected for the year.

"BAASS is excited to once again be apart of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs. Our organization plans to consistently strive for growth and we are excited for new opportunities with emerging technology," stated Joseph Arnone, President of BAASS Business Solutions Inc.

With ERP applications to be the core criteria for consideration, members of the VAR Stars were selected based on other contributing factors as well. Such as number of employees and annual revenue, in addition to the financial software line they provided. “We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 18 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 26 years through print and electronic publications, first as a technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009

About BAASS Business Solutions: a team of knowledgeable and highly skilled IT professionals and consultants based in Toronto, Canada. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, BAASS provides a comprehensive range of services including needs assessment, management consulting, system design and configuration, software training and technical support in accounting, ERP, CRM, e-business, as well as custom solutions. For more information please visit http://www.baass.com or call 866-260-5302. Connect with BAASS on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Joseph Arnone, President

BAASS Business Solutions

1-866-260-5302

jarnone(at)baass(dot)com