HR Open Standards Consortium released an HR-JSON Data Protection Standard to empower organizations handling employee data.

The number of companies experiencing data breaches is at an all-time high and still on the rise according to the Identify Theft Resource Center (ITRC), reporting the grim reality of a 40% increase in U.S data breaches alone in 2016 from the previous year with a record-breaking 1093 data breaches. As the world grows more interconnected “Questionmark is excited to see the release of the HR Open Standards Data Protection schema which will be extremely helpful for those seeking to comply with the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), " said John Kleeman, Founder and Executive Director at Questionmark.

“The GDPR will help individuals gain control over their personal data and enhance trust and adoption of new digital services, and will require organizations worldwide to take data protection more seriously with effective risk management, learning, assessment and compliance programs.”

The urgency for global standards and guidelines that inform interconnected systems on the legal use of and transfer of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data between HR systems has increased proportionately as the data privacy legislation ecosystem has evolved.

A Standards-Based Solution for Current HR Data Protection Concerns

In response to unfolding global Data Privacy regulations, HR Open Standards Consortium has released a Data Protection Policy schema that guides organizations handling PII to third parties to include data privacy requirements via metadata.

The Data Protection schema describes metadata that can be included with employee data to stipulate data privacy requirements. The Data Protection specification includes use cases to assist organizations in contextualizing the schema's data types within their existing schema including Assessments, Benefits Enrollment, Recruiting and others. The metadata tags that stipulate data privacy requirements for employee data include Retention Date, Retention Days, and Geographical Restrictions for Storage, View and Edit.

"The timeliness of a globally pertinent Data Protection data standard is obvious as one considers the unifying objective of the GDPR and similar legislation," noted Bon Idziak, President of HR Open Standards' Board of Directors. "As organizations seek to obtain and maintain certifications with frameworks like the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and begin proactive measures to comply with the GDPR, it is crucial to have a standard method of communicating data protection stipulations to third parties. HR Open Standards' extensible, HR-JSON Data Protection standard is a fitting solution for organizations looking to lead compliance efforts for the handling of employee data."

For a more detailed report, you can read the consortium's white paper on the topic: A Standards-Based Solution for Current HR Data Privacy Concerns.

HR Open Standards' HR-JSON Data Privacy Standard, along with their full suite of HR-JSON and HR-XML standards, can be accessed on their website here.

About the HR Open Standards Consortium

Founded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards develops free, current, global HR-JSON and HR-XML data vocabularies in a transparent, collaborative, consensus-based environment open to all HR professionals and organizations. Their standards simplify human resources-related data exchanges.

By championing innovation and collaboration through global partnerships, HR Open Standards leads standards development projects to save HR professionals time and money by providing employers, government agencies, and software and service providers with free, flexible, and comprehensive global HR interoperability standards. For more information, visit HROpenStandards.org.

