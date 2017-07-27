The exclusive forty-one home gated community of Holua Kai at Keauhou Resort is co-listed by the Elite Pacific Properties Project Division, with the homes being built by Brookfield Residential’s Building Team. In recent months the development of Holua Kai has gained a great deal of momentum. Multiple homes are going up, a number of families have moved in and the neighborhood is really taking shape.

Elite Pacific Properties, Projects Division and Brookfield Residential are pleased to announce the introduction of the brand new Cottage Collection homes at Holua Kai. These stunning single family homes are available in two floor plans; the Plan 1 (Nalu) 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,543 total square feet and the Plan 2 (Honu) 3 bedroom, 2 and ½ bathroom, 2,702 total square feet. All Cottages Collection homes feature Plantation-style architecture, privacy fencing, front yard landscaping, kitchens with granite countertops and glass tiled backsplashes, solid wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Buyers may select a variety of beautiful flooring options, carpet colors, and tropical woven ceiling treatments. The Cottages are a wonderful alternative to a vacation condominium as they provide privacy, more space, a two car garage, and much lower maintenance fees. The Cottages start in the high $700,000s and are zoned for vacation rental.

Holua Kai at Keauhou Resort will feature a community recreational amenity which will include a gazebo, pool with an integrated spa, a fire feature and BBQ area. Additionally, all homeowners and guests will enjoy a private walkway from the recreational amenity to an Ocean View lookout to enjoy seasonal whale watching and stunning Kona sunsets. Located on the leeward coast, this area of the Big Island is well known for its ideal year-round weather conditions, deep-sea fishing (including the annual International Billfish Tournament), and the Ironman World Championship Triathlon. The Cottage Collection Homes combine the perfect island luxury with a brand new home in paradise at a truly noteworthy price.

Additionally the Golf Course Collection homes are now available and are well represented with the stunning model home on site, allowing potential homeowners to experience all that Keauhou Resort living has to offer. For more info about the homes, the various collections available, upgrades and options, and community, please visit http://www.holuakaihi.com.

About Elite Pacific Properties:

Locally owned and operated, Elite Pacific Properties was founded in 2005 by Stephen Cipres and Paul Mayer. The company has staffed offices on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island. Elite Pacific Properties is a full service real estate firm focused on luxury residential property sales, multi-unit projects/developer sales, vacation rentals and property management. Elite is a member of Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate, an exclusive organization of the top luxury brokers in the world; has been named to Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000” list for the past four consecutive years; and was a Pacific Business News “Fastest 50” company for the past three consecutive years. For more information, visit ElitePacific.com.