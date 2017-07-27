AVDS Celebrates 25th Anniversary

AVDS was founded on July 17, 1992 in Houston by Sharon Moon, President, with a small office of just three employees. At the time, AVDS focused on voice mail and auto attendant systems and industry-specific custom communications solutions, such as “Banking by Phone.”

In 1998, anticipating the explosion of software-driven technology, AVDS formed a partnership as a reseller with Interactive Intelligence, Inc.—then a relatively small communications software company competing against industry giants such as then hardware-based manufacturers, Avaya, Nortel, and Cisco. By forming this partnership, AVDS demonstrated Ms. Moon’s drive to offer innovative communications solutions that were easily scalable, cost-effective, and that enabled customization to fit the customer’s unique needs—and altogether improve customer and employee engagement.

After consistently winning Gartner’s Magic Quadrant Leader for Contact Centers, Interactive Intelligence was acquired by Genesys in December, 2016, and AVDS continues its relationship offering the Genesys line of contact center communications solutions. In addition, AVDS has added to its portfolio of solutions and today, partners with other leading manufacturers, including IBM, Vidyo, AltiGen, Call Miner, and Teleopti, to provide a comprehensive range of solutions to its customers.

“AVDS has achieved success by providing ‘deliberately different’ solutions and services, which means identifying each customer’s unique requirements and weaving it into our strategic offerings. I’m proud that for 25 years, we’ve been early adopters of disruptive technology and have helped our customers stay ahead of trends and navigate the complexity of their digital transformation. Our persistent dedication to our customers is evidenced by the fact we have customers who’ve been with us since the 90’s,” said Ms. Moon.

In its 25-year history, AVDS has won multiple awards, including the Genesys “2016 North American Partner of the Year” award, Interactive Intelligence’s “Conquest” award (2016), “Vision” award and “Support Partner of the Year” awards, Houston Business Journal’s “Fast-Tech 50” and “Houston Fast 100” awards, “Inc. 5000” award (multiple years), “Best & Brightest Places to Work” and Houston Woman’s Magazine’s “50 Most Influential Women of 2016” award.

“I can’t brag enough about our team who day in and day out serve our customers so well and I look forward to working with them and continuing our ‘deliberately different’ approach to reach many more milestones,” said Ms. Moon.

AVDS partners with our customers to deliver strategies that will help them engage their customers and employees—and have a competitive edge—through Communications and Collaboration solutions, including omni-channel, artificial intelligence, automated processes, and analytics. AVDS partners with leading manufacturers, including Genesys, IBM, Vidyo, Call Miner, and Teleopti.

AVDS is a certified national Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Historically-Underutilized Business (Texas HUB).