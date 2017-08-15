The expertise we are adding is significant—we’re talking about people with 30 or 40 years of experience. They have been offering the same type of knowledge and sound advice Avitus Group customers expect.

Professional business services leader Avitus Group has broadened its reach in the Midwest and on the West Coast with the acquisition of a leading tax firm, Fanska CPA LLC, with offices in Kansas, Missouri and California.

“This acquisition strengthens Avitus Group’s tax services measurably by adding a number of offices and tax professionals that have exceptional experience and knowledge,” says Avitus Group Public Relations Manager Dianne Parker. “In turn, these offices will now have the full weight of Avitus Group resources, from best practices to network security, behind them.”

Avitus Group has added two dozen tax professionals, including full-time and seasonal tax preparers and tax specialists with extensive experience and longstanding relationships with clients and employees alike.

“The expertise we are adding is significant—we’re talking about people with 30 or 40 years of experience,” says Avitus Group Senior Tax Manager Jim Liddell. “They have been offering the same type of knowledge and sound advice Avitus Group customers expect for a long time, which makes them a perfect fit.”

Avitus Group’s newest additions bring a track record of offering tax, accounting and payroll services to some 3,000 clients through offices in Mission, Kansas, Independence, Missouri and Century City, California.

"We are very pleased with the merger and excited to be part of such a great company," says Janet Fanska, CPA. "We are looking forward to the growth and expansion at Avitus Group."

“We are investing in an established firm with a strong presence in the Heartland and on the West Coast,” says Avitus Group CEO and Chairman Willie Chrans. “We know what we’re getting because their record speaks for itself.”

Avitus Group is investing in a complete remodel of a 4,000-square-foot office space in Mission, Kansas, and is set to celebrate its grand opening with an open house and ribbon cutting on September 13. Avitus Group also recently updated its Independence, Missouri office and will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at its Independence, Missouri office September 12. Both events will help support Noah's Bandage Project for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Avitus Group is asking members of the business community to bring a box of fun kids bandaids to the events to donate.

Avitus Group is a worldwide company that simplifies, strengthens and grows businesses by providing ‘back office’ support (payroll, accounting, taxes, recruiting, information technology, human resources and much more). When a business uses Avitus Group, all of the necessary yet burdensome functions of the business become Avitus Group’s responsibility, so the business can focus on what it does best. Avitus Group serves clients nationwide through regional office locations from coast to coast. The company also serves international clients through partner locations around the world.