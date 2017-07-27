Grand Velas Los Cabos now offers an Over-The-Top Wine Lovers’ Getaway for oenophiles looking to explore Mexico’s fine wines. The experience features wine spa treatments, Michelin-star dining in the middle of a vineyard, and - the highlight - private jet transportation to Ensenada to Baja California’s top wineries for special wine tastings and to make one’s own vintage. Guests can also opt for accommodations in the resort’s Presidential or Imperial Suites that offer additional insuite beverage features like a premium minibar restocked daily with special wine, spirits, champagne, tequila and mezcal. The experience is exclusive for resort guests.

Sommelier Pedro Poncelis Jr., vintner and the resort’s Master Sommelier’s son, will escort guests on the wine adventure. While in the Valle de Guadalupe, guests will visit Monte Xanic, Viñas de Garza, and Casa de Piedra for private tastings before heading to the D’ Poncelis vineyard to make their own wine which they will receive a case of to bring home. The trip can be made extra special by booking a dinner with wine pairing in the middle of the vineyard from the resort’s two-star-Michelin Chef Sidney Schutte.

At the resort, guests will enjoy special wine-infused spa treatments, including a Red Wine Bath and Grape Mud Massage. The Red Wine Bath is a soak in red wine, red wine leaf extract and post-winemaking grape marc combined with warm water. The mixture of highly effective antioxidants are meant to be absorbed through the pores of the skin to help the body feel and look young. The Grape Mud Massage uses a grape-based mud made of polyphenols of grape ink, vitamin E, and grape oil that leaves a rich feeling full relaxation, smoothing and nourishing the skin with anti-aging ingredients.

Guests can upgrade the experience further to stay in the Presidential or Imperial Suite to garner amenities fit for a Master Somm such as a premium minibar is restocked daily with the finest wine, spirits, champagne (Louis Roederer Cristal Brut NV and Krug Rose Brut NV) and Clase Azul Tequila and Mezcal.

The Over-The-Top Wine Lover Getaway starts at $26,650 USD for two people, inclusive of three nights stay in a Grand Class Suite. Personal catering by resort Chef Sidney can be booked at least 3 months in advanced for an additional $10,000. Grand Velas Los Cabos’ all-inclusive rate includes luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, nightly entertainment, taxes, gratuity, and more. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.loscabos.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304-ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and in suite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. Se Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour in-suite service. Opening soon, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.

# # #