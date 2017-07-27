NetDocuments Announces 17.2 Release We’re extremely excited to show our customers the new release, which takes the user experience to the next level through responsive design refinements to enhance the way they work.

NetDocuments, the leading cloud-based document and email management (DMS) provider for law firms and corporate legal departments, today unveiled major user experience (UX) enhancements coming with its 17.2 update scheduled to be released globally on August 24th.

“We’re extremely excited to show our customers the new release, which takes the user experience to the next level through responsive design refinements to enhance the way they work,” Leonard Johnson, VP of Products at NetDocuments commented. “We release software across our entire global customer base, demonstrating the ability to quickly deliver innovation and value through quarterly updates and a single global instance of software – something that is simply not possible with other software delivery models.”

Johnson continues, “NetDocuments has provided its customers with a modern web user interface for years now, and this latest update takes usability to the next level by further improving the ease of use across the web interface, while ensuring NetDocuments security and compliance-as-a-service infrastructure and offering remains a core strength. We’re excited about these advancements to the platform and show them off at the largest legal technology event of the year, ILTACON in Las Vegas.

The 17.2 release includes custom document views for email and documents, dynamic tables to load and sort large lists, and a new page layout to deliver nearly 2x content while retaining usability. By streamlining page layouts and implementing modern interface design, individuals can reduce clicks and increase page real estate while being able to find matters and documents more easily.



“With over 2,000 customers on our global cloud platform, NetDocuments leverages vast amounts of platform analytics and user telemetry,” Valerie Connell, the Senior Product Manager at NetDocuments, stated. “This enables our design and engineering teams to understand user behavior and improve usability.”

“Additionally, through countless focus groups, analytics, and observation across a variety of roles at our customer firms, we were not only able to gain the feedback on how to improve NetDocuments’ UI but also gleaned the insight into how the software needs to interact with the individual to take productivity to the next level.” Connell continues, “As a cloud application, we’re always incorporating our customers’ and partners’ feedback into everything we do. With the enhancements built into in 17.2, we wanted to not only address current areas for improvement, but rather show that we can develop an interface and consistent user experience that will delight our customers with unexpected functionality and ease of use simply not found with other DMS technology on the market today.”

For more information, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, NetDocuments’ cloud-based service allows firms of all sizes to reduce costs and increase security, mobility, compliance, and disaster recovery for documents and email from anywhere and on any device. With offices and datacenters in the US, Australia, and the UK, and with over 2,000+ customers and hundreds of thousands of users, NetDocuments is able to effectively service its global community spread across 140 countries. With anytime, anywhere access, firms are able to increase productivity and improve the client experience through a comprehensive cloud-based service. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.