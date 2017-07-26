We remain devoted to building strong relationships with our clients and delivering outstanding results, which will be particularly pivotal as providers establish an IT ecosystem that can effectively support the transition to value-based care.

Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, is pleased to announce its latest success in a growing list of KLAS performance achievements. Pivot Point is the highest rated vendor in the Select Category of the July 2017 Implementation Services KLAS report, with an outstanding overall score of 96.6 out of 100 (Implementation Services 2017, pg. 4).

Per KLAS, the 2017 Implementation Services report reveals insights from healthcare organizations on their experience with healthcare IT implementation firms, the services they offer and “how well they live up to [provider] expectations.”

Pivot Point’s top rating in the Implementation Select Category is the latest in a string of recent KLAS recognitions. The healthcare IT consulting firm is also ranked #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting 2016, Select Category, and has been in the Top Three in the HIT Implementation Support & Staffing category in the Best in KLAS report for 2015/2016, and 2017.

“This latest KLAS rating reflects our strong commitment to meeting and surpassing client expectations,” said Rachel Marano, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Pivot Point. “We remain devoted to building strong relationships with our clients and delivering outstanding results, which will be particularly pivotal as providers establish an IT ecosystem that can effectively support the transition to value-based care.”

About Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company

Pivot Point Consulting is a healthcare IT consulting leader specializing in EHR strategy, implementation, training, optimization, legacy support, project management, technology and advisory services. The firm brings together more than 250 consultants and 50 employees serving over 50 clients across the nation. Their clients range from large multi-hospital networks to academic institutions, pediatric hospitals, and local community clinics. For more information about Pivot Point Consulting, visit http://www.pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on Twitter @pivotpc.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit http://www.klasresearch.com.