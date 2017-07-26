VirtualPBX Updates Extension Manager App for Office Plans Improvement through incremental gains is something we expect from ourselves no matter what, but by tapping into the expertise and insight of our core users, we were able to boost this update into more substantial advances.

VirtualPBX released a massive update to the company’s popular Extension Manager App for iPhone and iPad users. This latest update to the Extension Manager App dovetails perfectly amid VirtualPBX’s other offerings thanks to its focus on simple, elegant design and operation. The Extension Manager App’s totally new interface is the latest edition in the company’s growing field of user-friendly and enterprise grade telecommunications tools. Beyond the glossier exterior and simplified interface, though, the company leveraged much of the feedback they received through their customer-facing channels to guide the improvements.

“The Extension Manager App is vital to the companies that use it, so it was exactly their impression of it that we wanted to learn from to guide this update,” said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX’s COO.

VirtualPBX utilizes a public-facing Product Roadmap to accomplish several key goals that are vital to their mission for achieving product excellence. Customers used the VirtualPBX Product Roadmap to leave feature suggestions as well as to sign-up for early access to beta versions of the app prior to its release to the public. Through a series of feedback sessions and by monitoring the new use patterns the beta yielded, VirtualPBX engineers were able to add to their list of functionality enhancements.

“Improvement through incremental gains is something we expect from ourselves no matter what,” Baker continued, “But by tapping into the expertise and insight of our core users, we were able to boost this update into more substantial advances.”

The Extension Manager App retains its core functions of being able to monitor and manage a business’ entire hosted telephone network, but the runway to mastery of the app is now effectively reduced to nothing. Being able to remotely manage TrueACQ Queues and toggle the popular Follow-Me Calling call forwarding from the app is easier now than ever before. For example, when a remote sales team member is ready to start work for the day, they simply open the app and toggle their Sales Queue presence to active. By improving the design, navigation, security, and responsiveness of the app, VirtualPBX empowers phone system administrators and users to freely and quickly make the changes they need to keep their phone networks and teams operating at a high level. Furthermore, the UI/UX updates now make the Extension Manager App similarly streamlined to the intuitive interfaces of the VirtualPBX VoIP platforms.

For more information about the new VirtualPBX Extension Manager App, to compare VirtualPBX VoIP Plans, and to learn about VirtualPBX Professional Network Services in general, visit VirtualPBX.com.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

