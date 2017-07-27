Low Cost Sauna Special for New Sauna Enthusiasts

Heart disease is still the #1 cause of death in the United States, claiming over 616,000 lives every year. Although studies have shown that consistent sauna use can reduce risk of fatal heart diseases (source: MedicalNewsToday), saunas are still not as common in the United States as they are in many other nations. Almost Heaven Saunas, a US sauna manufacturer based in West Virginia, wants to change this by getting saunas into more homes in the United States. As a way to help US citizens looking to improve their heart health and get started with their first sauna, now through August 13th, customers can purchase five of Almost Heaven’s sauna models on Almost Heaven’s site for $2999-$3999 (saving $1800-$3900 depending on the model being purchased.)

Speaking about the reasoning for offering this sale, Almost Heaven President Rick Mouw said “We know that our saunas help our current customers relax and live healthy, so any sale, special or offer that helps get more of our saunas into American homes is a win for us!” Rick also noted that Almost Heaven’s new financing options were added with the same intent: “If people need to pay over time to afford a sauna, of course we want to give them that option as well.”