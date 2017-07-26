Greg Smith has officially joined Visibility to take on the new role of Partner Success Manager for the Sage and Abila partner channels.

Rapid growth has created the need for yet another integral position at Visibility Software that will manage the relationship of two strategic partner channels. Greg Smith has officially joined Visibility to take on the new role of Partner Success Manager for the Sage and Abila partner channels. Greg will be responsible for growing channel partnerships and will work closely with our sales team to increase sales through these two strategic partners and associated resellers.

Greg has a proven track record of building successful channel partnerships within the software and high-tech industry with 25 years of experience building successful sales, channel and recruiting teams. He is skilled in Partnership Management, Sales, Enterprise Software, Executive Search, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Human Capital Management (HCM).

"We are very excited to have Greg join Visibility, as we feel his experience is perfect for this role. Hiring for this position was a crucial step for us in being able to take the Sage and Abila partner channels to new heights. There is a huge growth opportunity in the Human Capital Management technology market, and in particular in both of these channels that will help continue to solidify our relationships with Sage and Abila and our associated reseller channel," says Visibility Software VP Sales & Marketing, James Bellew.

Visibility has been a Sage HRMS Endorsed Development Partner of Sage for over five years providing two Sage Endorsed solutions - Sage HRMS Cyber Recruiter and Sage HRMS Cyber Train. Both solutions are vital talent management modules within the Sage HRMS suite that drastically improve recruiting, onboarding and training management processes.

Similarly, Visibility Software, an Abila Product Partner, has had a significant relationship with Abila providing integration between Cyber Recruiter and Cyber Train to their MIP Fund Accounting and Abila HR products. In addition, Cyber Recruiter and Cyber Train helps Abila users manage volunteer hiring and training needs.

These integration solutions help human resources and training departments eliminate paper and time consuming manual data entry by automating new hire workflows and enabling automatic and easy transfer of new hire data between systems. The result, HR departments gain a significant amount of time back in their day to be more productive and efficient. With an ever-growing number of challenges facing HR today like finding top talent, employee engagement, retention, and talent development, it is critical to eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on these higher-value tasks which are significant to bottom line growth.

"I am very happy to be a part of the Visibility team and look forward to building upon our channel partner relationships and educating them on the value our solutions provide. Providing our Sage and Abila channel partners and resellers with the right tools and education on how to solve recruiting and training management problems that most of their customers are likely facing is a win-win for everyone," says Smith.

About Visibility Software:

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes solve talent acquisition and talent development challenges. Our two primary flagship software solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management (LMS) help clients gain a competitive recruiting and training advantage over their competitors. We offer flexible solutions that can be deployed on-premise or cloud-based, and operate as a standalone solution or interface with Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage, Abila and several other leading HR and payroll systems. Our solutions eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on higher-value tasks that impact the bottom-line. For more information about Visibility Software visit http://visibilitysoftware.com/.