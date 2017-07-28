Car Selling Website Earns Top Score from TopConsumerReviews.com

Because of their well-rounded set of options, superior track record for customer satisfaction, and easy-to-use website, we choose Cars.com as our favorite resource to sell cars in 2017.

What is the most effective method to sell a used car? While past methods tended to include putting a sign in the car window or placing a classified ad in the local newspaper, today’s always-online consumers know that the best route to Sell Cars undoubtedly involves the internet. Using an online car-selling site helps sellers reach the highest possible number of prospective customers, since many people often have alerts set to notify them when a vehicle matching their criteria is listed. The best sites to sell cars have good reputations, low fees, and robust website features.

“For consumers looking to sell a car, the best service is offered by Cars.com,” according to Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. “With three main options - In-Person Appraisals, Online Quick Offers from local dealerships, and packages for a traditional private car ads - Cars.com puts all the power in the hands of the car seller. Customers will also appreciate Cars.com’s excellent reputation, as this business maintains accreditation and an “A+” rating with the Better Business Bureau. Because of their well-rounded set of options, superior track record for customer satisfaction, and easy-to-use website, we choose Cars.com as our favorite resource to sell cars in 2017.”

