Liebherr Appliances, the European leader in premium refrigeration for more than 60 years, is proud to announce that a total of their fourteen (14) freestanding/semi built-in models have earned the coveted ENERGY STAR® ‘Most Efficient 2017’ designation. Notably, this is the seventh year in a row that multiple Liebherr models have received this honorable distinction.

The ENERGY STAR® ‘Most Efficient’ designation is an initiative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) designed to raise the profile of the highest energy-efficient products in their categories amongst those that have earned the ENERGY STAR® label. The ‘Most Efficient’ recognition furthers ENERGY STAR®’s efforts to help North American consumers reduce their utility bills, while helping to protect the environment.

As an industry trailblazer in green manufacturing, along with a longstanding history of responsible production initiatives, Liebherr Appliances aims to manufacture highly efficient products with the least damaging effect on the environment. Liebherr Appliances is committed to offering energy-saving kitchen solutions, while contributing to an overall smaller carbon footprint.

“We are proud to receive this honorable distinction for the seventh year in a row, each year being able to offer more ‘Most Efficient’ models to our environmentally conscious consumers,” said Josef Steigmiller, Divisional Director of the Refrigerators and Freezers Division of Liebherr USA, Co. “We are honored that Liebherr is among the premium brands that qualified for this prominent designation, representing the best of European sustainable manufacturing. This showcases our investment in the environment, while producing only top-of-the-line products that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR® standards.”

All Liebherr refrigerator-freezer combinations use the natural and environmentally-friendly R600a refrigerant, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions that won't contribute to ozone depletion or global warming. In combination with R600a refrigerants, variable speed compressors offer quiet operation and minimal electrical ‘surge’ at start-up, further increasing energy efficiency. Additional energy saving features include:



Liebherr’s state-of-the art DuoCooling refrigeration system which allows the cooling and freezing compartments to be accurately controlled independent of each other, providing superior performance and efficiency, along with advanced food preservation.

The use of LED lighting in both compartments, which uses less energy than conventional appliance lighting. LED lights produce less heat than conventional lighting, reducing the need for the appliances to cool frequently.

A Door Ajar alarm ensures that doors are closed properly, halting cool air from escaping and reducing wasted energy.

Freezer Frost-safe bins trap in cold air even when the door is open, reducing the need for further cooling.

To see the full list of Liebherr Appliances’ ‘Most Efficient 2017’ designated models, please visit the ENERGY STAR® website: http://www.energystar.gov/most-efficient/me-certified-refrigerators.

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine, and humidor cigar storage units.