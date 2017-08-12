We really feel as though we’re able to reach out to all the wine-makers now, and turn them onto our amazing wine tanks!

—Vino Vessel is the Paso Robles concrete wine tank producer that is revolutionizing the wine production industry. Instead of relying on the traditional oak casks, or the newer and sterile stainless steel casks, they utilize the timeless benefits of concrete to use as the wine cask instead.

Recently, with the help of web design firm Access Publishing, Vino Vessel has re-vamped and given their website a complete overhaul. Their old website was effective at delivering information on the casks, but lacked the grandeur and elegance that their new website contains for their customers.

The new website features a much more attractive page design, as well as easier access to the information potential wine makers will need. The end result is a website as useable and reliable as their concrete wine tanks! “Access Publishing has done a great job redesigning our website for us,” said Vino Vessel owner Micah Utter, “We really feel as though we’re able to reach out to all the wine-makers now, and turn them onto our amazing wine tanks!”

The new reach and user-friendly nature of their website has gone live and is set to draw in many new winemakers and convert some who’ve been in the business quite some time.

Vino Vessel is located in Paso Robles California, and they produce concrete wine tanks that surpass oak and stainless steel in many ways. Oak is traditional, but hard to maintain, and in need of being replaced quite often. Stainless steel is very sterile, but it doesn’t allow for natural oxidation, which is what gives the wine its body and bountiful flavor. Concrete merges the benefits of the oak, with its natural oxidization, and by comparison to oak, it’s nearly as easy to clean as stainless steel.

The Paso Robles concrete wine tanks are an affordable solution to just about any winemaking problem, and the details of which can easily be found on Vino Vessel’s new website.

Vino Vessel was formed by Micah Utter, who had worked in concrete for 20 years before merging his passion for concrete with his passion for wine. He currently sits as President and CEO of Vino Vessel, which is the nation’s leading manufacturer of Concrete Wine Tanks. They encourage their customers to visit and tour the facilities, but they will ship across the nation and set it up themselves on the customer’s behalf.

Because of Micah’s dedication to the craft, Vino Vessel provides the best of Paso Robles concrete wine tanks. They are the leading manufacturer in the country, and are eager to share their knowledge and products. Check out the new website for

Vino Vessel.

Vino Vessel

3770 Ruth Way, Suite D

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-2676

Press release by San Luis Obispo SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-9890.