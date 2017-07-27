Vlado Footwear joins the cause to "Give Cancer the Boot"

Give Cancer the Boot

The Los Angeles leg of the US movie premier of the Man in the Camo Jacket will be this coming August 3rd, 2017 at 7:00pm and will be held at the Clive Davis Theater inside the Grammy Museum Located in downtown Los Angeles in the LA Live area. The Man in the Camo Jacket, chronicles the story of the iconic Welsh rock musician, Mike Peters (of The Alarm), his rise to fame, battle with cancer and inspiring climb back, as he enlists some of the world’s top musicians to help save the lives of cancer patients around the globe. Ultimately though, the life he saves may be his own.

Join us in spreading the word and hope by going to http://www.lovehopestrength.org and register as a Marrow donor in the fight to “Give Cancer the Boot."

Vlado Footwear was established with the purpose of bringing to market a high quality affordable shoe no matter your lifestyle. The success of this primary goal has allowed Vlado Footwear to understand the importance of giving back. That simple selfless thought led to a new movement within the company by its owners, Jill Kim and Ted Chun, to give back and help improve their community.

This prompted Vlado to reach out to various programs all over the city of Los Angeles. Now, current day, Vlado works with such programs as the Make a Wish Foundation, A Place Called Home, The Covenant House, Soles for Souls and the LAPD Operation Shoes from Santa to name a few. Continuing to do their part, Vlado Footwear has and will stand ready to help where needed.

J2 Films along with Mike Peters of The Alarm contacted Vlado Footwear in regards to joining with them on a project film called “Man in the Camo Jacket.” having seen Vlado’s Atlas II NS Camo Boot, the design and overall look just simply fit and embark on a relationship with a common goal to “Give Cancer the Boot”

Man in the Camo Jacket is a story of an iconic rock musician Mike Peters, of The Alarm, and his rise to fame, battle with cancer, and inspiring climb back and working with some of the world's top musicians to help save the lives of cancer patients around the world. Filmed over the course of eight years, the film documents Mike's journeys and his battles. The film will accompany a bone marrow drive at each screenings, leading to thousands of new donors and the potential for thousands of lives saved.

Joining with a desire to battle cancer and bring awareness to as many people that we can one concert at a time. We are confident that we can and will find a cure. Cancer affects every one, regardless of social position. We all need to fight and fight hard and just when we think we have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: We haven’t.

Vlado Footwear is extremely proud and honored to be partnered up with the Love Hope and Strength Foundation, Mike Peters and J2 Films to bring to you the “Man in the Camo Jacket".

Vlado Footwear will donate proceeds of the sale of the Atlas II NS Camo Boot to the Love Hope and Strength Foundation in the continued effort to save lives. Join us and together we can “Give Cancer the Boot”.