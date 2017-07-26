Strategic Sourcing Advisors (SSA) launches a new advisory service today that will dramatically simplify the process of finding the right outsourced contact center provider. By developing a portfolio of best-in-class Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service providers, SSA has streamlined the process of connecting the buyers of contact center services to providers ready to meet their specific needs.

In recent years, Customer Experience (CX) has become the number one strategic focus for the c-suite, yet modern customers are not making it easy for brands to deliver on expectations. Contact Centers need to serve multiple channels including voice, text, chat, and social media. Brands also need to keep one eye on the future to anticipate how customers will interact with new technologies. Many companies are finding that outsourcing to a contact center expert is one way of keeping up with the multi-channel environment that customers expect.

Says SSA CEO, Jon Browning: “Large brands have access to a wealth of industry analyst research and in-house procurement expertise that advises them on the best contact center providers, but the increasing CX expectation impacts brands of every size. By creating a portfolio of best-in-class service providers our service delivers a plug-and-play solution that really works for mid-size brands.”

The SSA team is drawn from a small group of senior executives at Microsoft, with each having over two decades experience buying contact center services. This deep knowledge of buying from contact center providers really sets SSA apart from advisory companies that offer a perspective more aligned with management consulting or contact center service providers alone. A board of advisors drawn from companies with deep experience purchasing contact center services, including Google and Microsoft, further augments the executive team. This advisory board also features independent advisors from academia and industry research companies.

There is a sense of urgency visible among contact center buyers in the USA at present. According to data published by research company Contact Babel, social media customer service requests will grow by 17% (CAGR) until at least 2020 and service via apps will grow by 51% during the same period.[1] Over the next two years, 96% of businesses expect their contact center requirements to grow, not least because contact center complexity is increasing – finding the right provider is critical for success.[2]

Jon Browning adds: “After 24 years in the contact center and IT division at Microsoft I believe that the launch of SSA is going to deliver exactly what many buyers of contact center services really need – valuable insight from experienced contact center buyers and access to solutions from our portfolio of best-in-class service providers that can be delivered quickly.”

