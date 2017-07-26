Kofax, Ltd. All organizations strive for efficiency, and today’s robotic process automation technology is central to that effort.

● Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced Kofax Kapow™ robotic process automation (RPA) expert, Russ Gould, will deliver an interactive presentation at Intelligent Automation 2017. The event will take place in Chicago from July 31-August 2.

● Gould’s session, entitled “Best Practices When Rolling out a RPA Solution,” will outline proven methods for evaluating RPA architecture options and offerings, and developing pilot projects that ensure successful RPA implementations. Gould will share real-world examples, lessons learned and results achieved based on data from hundreds of Kapow RPA deployments. The session takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11:20 a.m. CDT.

● Kofax experts will also be available throughout the conference in Booth #103 to demonstrate how Kapow automates repetitive, manual and data-intensive tasks to increase employee productivity, reduce operating costs and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

● The Intelligent Automation conference agenda addresses today’s organizational demands for useful, hands-on advice on a variety of intelligent automation topics. Key industry trends and challenges include the application of RPA and other cognitive technologies for unstructured data handling and rules-based activities.

“All organizations strive for efficiency, and today’s robotic process automation technology is central to that effort. By automating routine activities at scale with little or no human involvement, companies are gaining competitive advantage and creating a path for continued operational improvement,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “We see an acceleration in the scope and diversity of our customers’ RPA initiatives – often starting departmentally, and then growing steadily across the organization based on demonstrated value. By joining our session at this year’s Intelligent Automation Conference, attendees have an opportunity to gain insight into proven techniques that help ensure the success of enterprise RPA implementations.”

