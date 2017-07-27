With Retail Pro Decisions, retailers are able to connect data from ERP, CRM, supply chain, and other data sources to gain a 360 degree view of their business.

Retail Pro International, developer of flexible Retail Pro POS and retail management platform software used by over 9,000 specialty retailers in over 125 countries, today announced the launch of best of breed integrated business intelligence and visual analytics software module, Retail Pro Decisions.

Tailored for retail, Retail Pro Decisions leverages Targit methodology, foundational analytics engine used by over 5,500 companies in 60 countries.

With Retail Pro Decisions, retailers are able to connect data from ERP, CRM, supply chain, and other data sources to gain a 360 degree view of their business. Integrated data is displayed on easily consumable dashboards, so retailers are enabled to uncover patterns in location sales, inventory performance, and margins.

Alerts in Retail Pro Decisions notify retailers of deviations from KPIs, enabling them to make proactive operational decisions.

“Integrating all of your data sources is really key to understanding your business and making impactful decisions for growth. With Retail Pro Decisions, retailers can consume and leverage the immense power of their Retail Pro POS data -- synergized with all of their other relevant data in a clear dashboard format,” said Kevin Connor, Director of Product Strategy at Retail Pro International.

The software is accessible on mobile devices to allow all decision makers on the retail team to monitor the business at any time. With Retail Pro Decisions, retailers can:



Benchmark stores and salespeople

Know which products sell more in each store

Get alerts and notifications for any deviation

Review dashboards and analysis delivered via email

Create new dashboards and analysis on the go

“Retail Pro Decisions gives retailers an easy way to measure performance and analyze data using turnkey dashboards like item breakdown, seasonality analysis, vendor and salesperson statistics, margin, revenue, and sales,” said Allan Pires, CEO of Targit Brazil. “It gives decision makers a picture of their operations and empowers them to make data-driven changes to improve efficiency.”

To learn more about Retail Pro Decisions, visit our website:

