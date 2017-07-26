Packet Launches Edge Compute Service to Power Distributed Workloads

Developers building new experiences are hungry for distributed, unopinionated and yet fully automated compute infrastructure and that’s what we’re bringing to the market today.

Packet, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, today launched a new Edge Compute service with 11 additional global locations and a dynamic spot-market based pricing feature. The service expands upon Packet’s existing bare metal cloud and is targeted at latency specific workloads and software innovators that require global access to un-opinionated infrastructure without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy.

New locations include Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Ashburn, Atlanta, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney - with Paris, London, Sao Paulo, and Mumbai coming online by October. This expands upon Packet’s existing footprints in New York Metro, Sunnyvale, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

The new Edge Compute locations feature a single powerful server configuration - a “Type 1E” instance based on an Intel SkyLake processor - as well as Packet’s full networking and infrastructure automation suite. Instances are deployable within minutes via API, standard DevOps tools or the Packet portal, and take advantage of a new spot market feature for demand-driven pricing. Customers can leverage their own IP space, deploy global anycast networks and build custom Layer 2 or SD-WAN networks across Packet’s scalable transit and transport network.



Infrastructure for the Internet of Tomorrow

The next wave of internet infrastructure, coupled with low latency, high speed 5G connectivity, will power everything from connected IoT devices to self-driving cars and augmented reality experiences.

While there are a plethora of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) serving up cached content at the edge, the heavy lifting needed for compute often requires a trip of hundreds or thousands of miles to reach centralized public clouds such as Amazon Web Services or Google’s Cloud Platform. This distance - paired with the inconsistency and abstraction created by multi-tenant virtualization - adds latency and hinders the development of new services and experiences for customers.

“While edge compute is still in its infancy, new experiences are driving demand for distributed infrastructure, especially as software continues its relentless pursuit down the stack,” said Zachary Smith, a co-founder and CEO of Packet. “We believe that the developers building these new experiences are hungry for distributed, unopinionated and yet fully automated compute infrastructure and that’s what we’re bringing to the market today.”

Innovating on Physical Hardware

Packet’s combination of dedicated physical hardware, uncongested network, and now 15 global locations provides a unique infrastructure underlay that until now has been accessible only to internet giants or those willing to stitch together an expensive network of colocation facilities and providers.

“What they say in real estate is even more relevant when it comes to network performance: location, location, location,” added Adam Rothschild, SVP of Network at Packet. “But more than just reducing latency, this expansion is about providing developer-style access to dedicated hardware at a global scale.”

The key is Packet’s proprietary technology for automating the lifecycle of infrastructure at the lowest layer, which is achieved without multi-tenancy, virtualization, or other abstractions. This means developers can leverage physical machines in the same way as virtual machines, enabling them to quickly develop new applications that take advantage of advances in hardware and specialty silicon.

Edge Compute locations will feature a new general purpose “Type 1E” configuration with additional locations and systems featuring ARMv8 processors, GPU / FPGA’s and other options to come.

Ecosystem & Customer Quotes

“SoftBank believes in a highly-connected future of new experiences and capabilities. Packet’s vision for automating fundamental infrastructure at scale is directly in line with the computing needs that IoT and AI will require.”

Andrew Schwabecher, CTO at SB Cloud

"Packet's Edge Compute provides a new option for innovators in the IoT sector where developers seek access to low level hardware. Docker has been able to showcase this value through its LinuxKit project which includes an implementation leveraging the Packet API - something that would be of great interest to IoT developers."

Anil Madhavapeddy, Member of the Technical Staff at Docker

“When we started Algolia almost 5 years ago, we were committed to delivering the fastest search experience possible. This meant we quickly expanded our infrastructure to over 40 colocation facilities around the world and added more over time. Packet's focus on putting bare metal close to hundreds of millions of people is perfectly aligned with ours and enables us to build a better service, not manage hardware.”

Adam Surak, Direct of Infrastructure at Algolia

“At Hatch, we’re on a mission to reinvent the mobile entertainment industry with instant access to games and a zero-latency multi-player experience. Packet’s distributed network helps us to power a revolutionary experience for our customers and build the future of cloud computing together.”

Juhani Honkala, Founder and CEO at Hatch

“Packet’s edge platform is a breakthrough for us and for our customers. The combination of flexibility and consistent bare metal performance, along with carrier-grade networking features like global BGP and the ability to easily bring our own custom IP space, allows us to launch new Dedicated DNS networks and other critical application infrastructure in minutes.”

Kris Beevers, CEO at NS1

“With rapid growth in the Internet of Things, compute is becoming more distributed and moving further out to the edge. Access to fast and reliable infrastructure is essential. By providing dedicated hardware-agnostic compute at the edge, Packet enables the IoT ecosystem to deliver more capabilities, faster performance, and improved reliability."”

Bryan Hale, President at Resin.io

“Grafana is the dashboard of choice for thousands of companies around the world, so we know how important latency is to our users. In fact, the data proves it! By making global bare metal only an API call away, Packet gives us and our diverse community a powerful platform to embrace data without the hassle of traditional infrastructure.”

Raj Dutt, CEO at Grafana Labs

"Thanks to Canonical’s experience in building clouds for our customers and our involvement in key projects and architectures, Ubuntu is at the forefront of large cloud infrastructure deployments. This supports our mission to fuel innovation by making open source software-based innovation available to people everywhere. With their vision for bare metal at the edge, Packet stakes a strong claim to mirroring that mission when it comes to infrastructure.”

Udi Nachmany, VP of Cloud Alliances at Canonical

“At section.io we care about the performance, speed and reliability of websites and are building the tools to help your application work beautifully everywhere. With Packet, we’re able to deliver on that vision by getting access to raw infrastructure within milliseconds of users around the world.”

Daniel Bartholomew, CTO at Section.io

“Packet’s combination of bare metal and a Layer 3 network closely mirrors the environments of the largest service provider and enterprise players on the internet. Bringing this proven approach for scalable, performant and latency-sensitive infrastructure to the masses is exactly the kind of innovation the cloud industry needs.”

Hussein Khazaal, VP Marketing & Partnerships at Nuage Networks by Nokia

Details and New Features

The Edge Compute service is available today by request at http://www.packet.net/edge/ and provides users with a powerful dedicated bare metal server configuration in less than 8 minutes. The Type 1E features an Intel E3-1578L v5 processor, Intel IRIS GPU, 32GB RAM, 240GB SSD, and 10 Gbps Network interfaces.

While the “Type 1E” lists at $0.50/hr, they are also available via Packet’s new spot market, which offers marketplace-style pricing for infrastructure in all of Packet’s global 15 locations. Packet’s bare metal spot market functions similarly to the AWS - allowing users to take advantage of dramatically reduced pricing in exchange for revocable status.

For users requiring customized hardware at the edge, Packet is extending its popular “Private Deployment” to all global locations. With Private Deployments, users can deploy custom configurations while benefiting from Packet’s platform and network automation.

As with Packet’s existing bare metal cloud, the new Edge Compute locations feature Packet’s robust API, language-based libraries and a wide list of integrations including Terraform, Ansible, Canonical’s Juju, libCloud, Docker’s LinuxKit and jClouds enable developers to deploy bare metal resources around the globe as easily as a managing resources at AWS or Digital Ocean.

“The Packet platform is designed to automate infrastructure in hundreds or thousands of locations,” noted Nathan Goulding, SVP of Engineering. “Today’s announcement is a major first step in making scalable, non-opinionated infrastructure available to developers on a truly global basis.”

About Packet

Founded in 2014, Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy to provide on-demand compute and connectivity. Customers can either build on Packet’s public cloud service, deploy customized hardware in Packet’s facilities, or leverage advanced automation software to enable their own private compute infrastructure.

The company is headquartered in New York City and maintains an advanced global IP network between its data center locations in New York Metro (Parsippany, NJ), Sunnyvale (CA), Amsterdam (NL) and Tokyo (JP) and 11 regional Edge Compute locations. Packet is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) where it donates and manages the CNCF Community Infrastructure Lab. Additionally, Packet supports many open source projects, including Memcached.org, NixOS, Docker, and Kernel.org.