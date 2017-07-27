Healdsburg is thriving all-year-round, regardless of the season. It is the perfect setting for the next step in our expansion and the first of several E&V shops to come throughout Wine Country. - - Dougan Jones

Luxury international real estate brand, Engel & Völkers, launches in Sonoma County’s hidden gem – Healdsburg. Headed by the worldwide brand’s largest holdings group, San Francisco Real Estate, Inc. (SFRE) – the stunning new shop is set for success.

The level in which Engel & Völkers has expanded over the past several years is truly remarkable. “SFRE alone is responsible for the launch of 18 shop locations, housing over 300 agents, throughout major metropolitan areas; we are thrilled to officially add Wine Country to the list,” says SFRE License Partner Paul Benson. “I am proud to say that SFRE continues to act in accordance to our master plan, opening shop locations that are uniquely shared by client destinations, creating a stronger network for our clientele and advisors.” The latest addition marks the 16th shop opened by the group in the last two years alone.

Nestled in northern Sonoma County, Healdsburg maintains a small-town atmosphere, but is a global destination for travelers from around the world. Currently holding title as one of the trendiest towns to visit, the Healdsburg shop follows suit. Located in an exquisite, historic building at the center of town, the shop boasts an open-air, lounge design, where buyers and sellers can discuss real estate comfortably, while enjoying a glass of wine. Heads of SFRE, Benson, Dougan Jones and Mark Kelaidis, could not be more thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind real estate experience to the region.

“This is one of our most exciting projects to date,” says Jones. “Healdsburg is thriving all-year-round, regardless of the season. It is the perfect setting for the next step in our expansion and the first of several E&V shops to come throughout Wine Country.”

Anchoring the shop at its launch are industry leaders Lindsey and Ryan Styles. Raised among families with deep industry roots and following 24 years of real estate experience, husband and wife duo Lindsey Ehrlicher Styles and Ryan J. Styles are proud to join the Engel & Völkers team. With boundless knowledge of the landscape and a genuine passion for real estate, the Styles’ bring exceptional expertise to the Healdsburg shop, possessing the drive to succeed in achieving goals for their clientele, near and far.

Officially opening its doors this summer, the Healdsburg shop not only stands apart as a showpiece for Engel & Völkers California, but also promises to set the real estate industry bar in Sonoma County.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its establishment in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of real estate advisors in more than 700 residential brokerages and 75 commercial offices spanning 36 countries across 4 continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services, marketing programs and tools, multiple platforms for mobile, social and web, as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.

# # #

For more information please contact:

Sheela Shouhed

Director of Communications

Sheela.Shouhed@evusa.com