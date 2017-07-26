Jesse Campbell Releases New Single "Can't Live Without Your Love" July 26 "The one to beat" - Adam Levine, The Voice

Electrifying, internationally renowned vocalist Jesse Campbell, whose profile rose as a beloved contestant on NBC TV’s “The Voice,” is premiering a new summer single “Can’t Live Without Your Love” exclusively on AXS Music. The uptempo, feel good, summer banger was co-written by Campbell, known for performing heartfelt music with soul, along with Emile Ghantous, Keith Hetrick and Tyler Conti. The single releases July 26 on Desta Music Group/HIZ Media and is available on all digital outlets. Purchase HERE.

Campbell, who comes from a Christian background, is a single father who once slept in his car post divorce as he struggled to make it in the music industry. During his blind audition on “The Voice,” he prompted all four celebrity judges to turn their chairs in astonishment, as they witnessed the caliber of Campbell’s artistry. Each judge gave him the highest accolades and began vying for him to become a member of their respective teams. Campbell went with Team Christina. One of Campbell’s television highlights was dedicating a very touching rendition of the song “Halo” to his daughter Soraya in front of the world.

“Can’t Live Without Your Love” is now impacting Urban AC radio.

“Cant Live Without Your Love” credits:

Written by Emile Ghantous, Keith Hetrick, Jesse Campbell, and Tyler Conti

Publishing info: Music Since A Kid Publishing (ASCAP), Hetrickman Tunes (BMI), Cambone Music (ASCAP), Meanred Music Publishing (ASCAP)

Produced by Emile Ghantous and Keith Hetrick for The Cartoons

All instruments and programming by The Cartoons

Recorded by Emile Ghantous at Goodfellaz Studios, North Hollywood, CA

Mixed by Rob Chiarelli for Final Mix, Inc. and Emile Ghantous

Background vocals by Jesse Campbell and Tyler Conti

​

